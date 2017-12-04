Mayor Walsh visits Chinatown Gate
Mayor Marty Walsh was all smiles with a family at the Chinatown Gate on Dec. 3. (Image courtesy of Ling-Mei Wong.)
Boston Mayor Marty Walsh stopped by the Chinatown Gate on Dec. 3 to light a Christmas tree, aided by Santa Claus and his elves.
Josiah Quincy Elementary School students in the third, fourth and fifth grades sang Christmas carols and Chinese songs. American Legion Post 328 veterans were at the Gate collecting new toys for Chinatown community children.
The Mayor’s Enchanted Trolley Tour is a 22-year Boston holiday tradition of lighting holiday trees throughout the City. Walsh stopped by 16 neighborhoods.
The 2017 tree was relocated to the Chinatown Gate from Phillips Square, due to condo construction at the Verizon building on Essex Street and Harrison Avenue.
Josiah Quincy Elementary School students sang Christmas carols and Chinese songs. (Image courtesy of Ling-Mei Wong.)
Boston Chinatown American Legion Post 328 veterans and community members posed with Boston District 2 Councilor elect Ed Flynn (center). (Image courtesy of Ling-Mei Wong.)
The 2017 tree was relocated to the Chinatown Gate from Phillips Square, due to condo construction. (Image courtesy of Ling-Mei Wong.)
