Mayor Walsh visits Chinatown Gate

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh stopped by the Chinatown Gate on Dec. 3 to light a Christmas tree, aided by Santa Claus and his elves.

Josiah Quincy Elementary School students in the third, fourth and fifth grades sang Christmas carols and Chinese songs. American Legion Post 328 veterans were at the Gate collecting new toys for Chinatown community children.

The Mayor’s Enchanted Trolley Tour is a 22-year Boston holiday tradition of lighting holiday trees throughout the City. Walsh stopped by 16 neighborhoods.

The 2017 tree was relocated to the Chinatown Gate from Phillips Square, due to condo construction at the Verizon building on Essex Street and Harrison Avenue.

