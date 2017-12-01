City of Boston Traffic Advisory

Jolly Jaunt 5K, South Boston Catholic Academy 5K, May Day Coalition, Temple Place.

The Jolly Jaunt 5K and other events will impact traffic and parking on Saturday, December 2, and Sunday, December 3, in the City of Boston. Those attending are encouraged not to drive their personal vehicles. Information on Hubway, the regional bike-share service, may be found at www.theHubway.com and information on the MBTA may be found atwww.MBTA.com . For a faster return trip, the MBTA advises riders to purchase a round-trip rather than a one-way ticket. Walking is also a great way to travel around Boston.

Saturday, December 2

The Jolly Jaunt 5K will begin on Charles Street at the Boston Common at 9 AM. An estimated 1,500 runners will proceed left onto Beacon Street, left onto Arlington Street, right onto Commonwealth Avenue westbound, turning around at Charlesgate West, left onto Commonwealth Avenue eastbound, right onto Arlington Street, left onto Boylston Street and ending on Charles Street. Roads along the race route are expected to be closed between 8:45AM and 10 AM, with roads being opened up as the tail end of the race proceeds toward the finish line.

“Tow Zone No Stopping Boston Police Special Event Saturday 5AM to 12 Noon” parking regulations will be in effect as follows.

Charles Street, parking meter side, from the Center Gate of the Boston Public Garden heading north to Beacon Street.

A May Day Coalition gathering will begin on the Boston Common across from the State House at 12 Noon. At 3 PM, participants will leave the Boston Common at Winter Street, turn left onto Washington street, left onto Court Street, right onto Cambridge Street, ending at the JFK Federal Building. Traffic may be delayed as marchers make their way along the route.

The South Boston Catholic Academy 5K will require “Tow Zone No Stopping Boston Police Special Event Saturday8AM to 11AM” parking regulations to be in effect as follows. Traffic delays should be expected in this area.

East Broadway, both sides, from O Street to P Street

Saturday, December 2, and Sunday, December 3

Temple Place will be closed to vehicular traffic from 9PM on Saturday, December 2, through 6AM on Sunday, December 3, to allow for work by Baldwin Crane and Equipment. In addition, parking will be prohibited between #52 and #58 Temple Place.