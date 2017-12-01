Chinatown meeting roundup: CNC, CCBA

The Chinatown/South Cove Neighborhood Council (CNC) met Nov. 20 at the Chinese Consolidated Benevolent Association (CCBA).

A presentation on a renovation at the Tufts Dental School lobby was given by Barbara Rubel of Tufts University. The lobby is at Kneeland and Washington streets, or the former Bank of America branch. Its space is too cramped to accommodate dental students and patients, so the lobby will be enlarged and a fifth elevator will be added to the building, said architect Karen Dubrovsky. Construction is expected to begin next spring and take about two years, with minimal pedestrian impact.

The CNC election took place Nov. 26 at the Santander Bank at 61 Harrison Avenue. Seven councilors ran unopposed, with 128 votes cast. Man Ho Chan and Paul Lee were reelected in the organization category; Ruth Moy was reelected and Matthew Seto was elected in the agency category; Bill Moy was reelected in the other category; John Leung and Irene Ruan were elected in the business category.

The councilors who ended their terms in 2017 were Man Ho Chan, Ricky Chan, Richard Chin, Lee, Bill Moy, Patty Moy and Ruth Moy. There are 21 council seats, with councilors elected to two-year terms and seven up for election each year.

CCBA

The New England CCBA met Nov. 28 at its headquarters.

The board plans to develop the south parking lot of the Tai Tung Village for housing. A request for proposals went to 13 developers, with six responses. The six developers were interviewed by the Asset Committee, which invited Winn Development, Beacon Communities and the Asian Community Development Corporation for proposals in November.

The Confucius statue in front of the building needs repair for its base and statue restoration. Six bids have been received by the Asset Committee, said English secretary Susan Chu.

The CCBA officer election will take place Dec. 5, with candidates introducing themselves during the meeting.

President candidates are Paul Chan and Philip Huang; Chinese secretary candidates are Henry Leung and Felix Lui; English secretary candidates are Susan Chu and Simon Chan; accountant candidates are Man Ho Chan and Paul Yip; auditor candidates are Nick Chau and Stephen Yung.

This post is also available in: Chinese