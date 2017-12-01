Chinatown Gate gets official sign

Signage for the Chinatown Gate was installed by the Boston Transportation Department in November. The “Chinatown Gateway” sign is located on the Surface Artery and Beach Street, helping tourists locate the Gate.

The Gate was a gift from Taiwan in 1982. Inscribed on the Gate are four characters on each side: “Tian xia wei gong” facing the Surface Artery, loosely translated as “All men are brothers” and “Li yi lian chi” facing Beach Street, stating the four societal bonds of propriety, justice, integrity and honor.

Boston Transportation Department installed signage for the Chinatown Gate. (Image courtesy of BTD.)

