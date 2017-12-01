Chinatown crime blotter for Nov. 17 to Dec. 1

By the Boston Police Department

All reports are submitted by the Boston Police Department. The time period is from Nov. 17 to Dec. 1 for District A-1, which includes Chinatown.

To report a crime or suspicious activity, call 911. Interpreters are available for Chinese speakers.

Larceny from building

Nov. 19, 4:20 p.m.: The victim reports an unknown person stole a laptop computer out of his locker on Oak Street.

Vandalism

Nov. 19, 2:31 a.m.: The victim reports the suspect entered the restaurant on Harrison Avenue and began to throw glasses and plates at several patrons. The suspect appeared intoxicated. She left the place in an unknown direction.

Investigate person

Nov. 19, 6:18 p.m.: The victim reports that on several occasions the suspect entered the restaurant on Beach Street carrying a black object that appeared to be an audio recorder. The victim asked the suspect to leave. The suspect left after causing a disturbance.

Breaking and entering

Nov. 23, 5:23 p.m.: The suspect was arrested on Kneeland Street on a breaking and entering offense. He was observed by a Tufts University police officer inside the business.

Larceny from motor vehicle

Nov. 24, 3:03 a.m.: The victim reports unknown person broke into his motor vehicle that was parked and locked on Tyler Street. The suspect removed a suitcase containing several items.

Please follow and like us:

This post is also available in: Chinese