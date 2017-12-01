Boston Ballet delights with holiday spectacle ‘The Nutcracker’

“The Nutcracker” has become a beloved holiday tradition over the years. Families delight in the magic and beauty of a story that gets everyone in the holiday spirit.

This year the tradition lives up to the hype once again.

The Boston Ballet production of the beloved show is one to thrill and delight audiences everywhere. This rendition of the ballet is produced by the company’s artistic director Mikko Nissinen.

“Whether they’re seeing it again or for the first time, ‘The Nutcracker’ inspires and delights audiences of all ages with its beloved score, exquisite sets and costumes, and spectacular dancing,” said Nissinen. “It is the cornerstone of classical ballet and the perfect way to start an exploration into the art of ballet and dance. It is also a great opportunity for growth within the company because it is a technically challenging production that allows dancers to explore a variety of new roles and characters.”

The coveted role of Clara is portrayed by Elise Beauchemin. She possesses stunning poise for a young dancer. Beauchemin has the makings of a future principal dancer in the company, delivering an enchanting performance.

Principal dancer Misa Kuranaga was the Sugar Plum Fairy for opening night on Nov. 24, a role she shares with other principal ballerinas and soloists. Kuranaga is one of the most magnificent dancers the company has produced, making the Sugar Plum Fairy’s fancy footwork look effortless.

The Nutcracker includes the full company of 56 dancers, 10 Boston Ballet II dancers and 250 Boston Ballet School students. The 44-performance run will feature many dancer debuts in new roles, showcasing the company’s vast talent. Each performance will be accompanied by Pytor Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s renowned score performed by the Boston Ballet Orchestra, led by three conductors: Principal guest conductor Beatrice Jona Affron and guest conductors Kenneth Hsieh and Geneviève Leclair.

The costumes are theatrical and fun. The music adds life to ballet and creates a fun rhythm for the show. The Boston Opera House transforms into a beautiful winter wonderland for a breathtaking backdrop. The Boston Ballet creates a wonderful experience for everyone.

“The Nutcracker” is performing through Dec. 31. Tickets available at www.bostonballet.org.

Please follow and like us:

This post is also available in: Chinese