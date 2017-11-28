University of Massachusetts Boston celebrates 30 years of Asian American studies

The University of Massachusetts Boston honored the 30th anniversary of its Asian American studies program through a creative and educational event held at the Campus Center on Nov. 27. The celebration included highlights such as a visit from second grade students, art installations, and digital stories presented for listening.

“In the spring of 1987, I reactivated a course called Asian Minorities in America that had been dormant in the catalog, and we have been teaching Asian American studies courses every semester since then,” said Peter Kiang, professor and director of the Asian American studies program. “I wanted to develop a strong program here at the urban public university because this was where the community kids are attending college and because private universities were not interested in Asian American studies and still are not, even now.”

During the program, elementary school children gathered in groups to meet with college students who shared picture books, which featured southeast Asian characters, that they had created in Kiang’s class. The second graders attend The Mather School in Fields Corner, which has a large Vietnamese population. Also on display were laptops that revealed digital stories covering topics such as categorization and belonging, racial harassment, and missing parents.

Kiang said that an Asian American studies curriculum is an important part of any academic program.

“I think any major issue affecting the city, state, or larger society has to account for Asian American populations, issues and contexts,” Kiang said. “Asian American studies provides the skills and vision for people to make better choices for themselves, their families, their communities and for the society.”