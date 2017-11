Dec. 2 to 3, 9 to 10

11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Chinatown Gate

The Boston Chinatown American Legion Post 328 will collect new toys for K-3 students. Toys can also be dropped off at the Chinese Consolidated Benevolent Association and Kwong Kow Chinese School.

Toys will be distributed to children at Boston Chinatown Neighborhood Center, Chung Wah Academy and Kwong Kow Chinese School.

This post is also available in: Chinese