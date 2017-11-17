The dangers of smoking young

The average smoker begins smoking at the age of 19 or younger, according to the Mayo Clinic. While smoking is dangerous at any age, there are some particularly dangerous health effects when someone starts smoking young.

Each day in the United States, more than 3,200 youth 18 or younger smoke their first cigarette, and an additional 2,100 youth and young adults become daily cigarette smokers. People who smoke while young are at risk of developing an addiction to nicotine, reduced lung function, reduced lung growth and early cardiovascular damage. Children who smoke are more likely to develop asthma.

Exposure to nicotine can have lasting impact on brain development. It also may be harder for someone to quit smoking if they started at an early age.

Secondhand smoke can also negatively impact a younger person. About half of all children between ages 3 and 18 years in the United State are exposed to cigarette smoke regularly. This means there are more likely to have more ear infections; have more respiratory infections; have more asthma attacks; and miss more days of school.

From 2011 to 2016, cigarette smoking declined among middle and high school students, according to the Mayo Clinic. About 2 out of every 100 middle school students reported in 2016 that they smoked cigarettes in the past 30 days — a decrease from 4.3 percent in 2011. Eight out of every 100 high school students reported in 2016 that they smoked cigarettes in the past 30 days — a decrease from 15.8 percent in 2011.

However, electronic cigarettes are becoming more appealing to children. Makers market sweet flavors such as candy or bubblegum. Use of electronic cigarettes increased among middle and high school students from 2011 to 2016. About 4 of every 100 middle school students reported in 2016 that they used electronic cigarettes in the past 30 days, an increase from 0.6 percent in 2011.About 11 out of every 100 high school students reported in 2016 that they used electronic cigarettes in the past 30 days — an increase from 1.5 percent in 2011.

Cigarettes are on the decline, but electronic cigarettes are making inroads among young people. Young smokers face increased health risks from smoking and secondhand smoke, affecting their lungs, brain and heart.

This post is also available in: Chinese