Spend a WILD school vacation week at Franklin Park Zoo Dec. 26 to 29

WHAT:

Looking for a great way to end the year? During your winter school vacation week, connect with incredible wildlife and spend a memorable day with family and friends exploring Franklin Park Zoo.



Be sure to visit the education station inside the Tropical Forest, where you’ll learn about the amazing adaptations of animals during the cold winter months. There will also be fun winter-themed activities, crafts, zookeeper encounters and much more to explore!

WHEN:

December 26 – 29, 2017

10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

TICKETS: For ticket information, visit www.franklinparkzoo.org.

WHERE:

Franklin Park Zoo

One Franklin Park Road

Boston, MA 02121

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: 617-541-LION or visit www.franklinparkzoo.org