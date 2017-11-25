Spend a WILD school vacation week at Franklin Park Zoo Dec. 26 to 29

WHAT:
Looking for a great way to end the year? During your winter school vacation week, connect with incredible wildlife and spend a memorable day with family and friends exploring Franklin Park Zoo.
Be sure to visit the education station inside the Tropical Forest, where you’ll learn about the amazing adaptations of animals during the cold winter months. There will also be fun winter-themed activities, crafts, zookeeper encounters and much more to explore!
WHEN:
December 26 – 29, 2017
10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
TICKETS: For ticket information, visit www.franklinparkzoo.org.
WHERE:
Franklin Park Zoo
One Franklin Park Road
Boston, MA 02121
FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: 617-541-LION or visit www.franklinparkzoo.org
