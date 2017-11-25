Santa Claus is coming to the Tropics Dec. 2, 9 and 16

WHAT: Making spirits bright and the holiday season extra merry, jolly old St. Nick will return to Franklin Park Zoo this winter! The first three Saturdays in December, children can meet and take a photo with Santa inside the always balmy Tropical Forest building – home to western lowland gorillas, ring-tailed lemurs, a giant anteater and many more incredible animals.

Other activities will include winter-themed arts and crafts, holiday-themed enrichment for the animals, and more festive fun!

WHEN: December 2, 9 and 16, 2017 – 10:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

WHERE:

Franklin Park Zoo

One Franklin Park Road

Boston, MA 02121

TICKETS:

For ticket information, please visit www.franklinparkzoo.org

FOR ADDITIONAL

INFORMATION: 617-541-LION or visit www.franklinparkzoo.org