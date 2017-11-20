Providence’s Chinatown: Community Gathering and Sharing

Sunday, November 19, 2:30pm-5:00pm

Asia Grille in Lincoln Mall | 622 George Washington Hwy, Lincoln, RI 02865

Are you interested in the history and experiences of the Chinese in Rhode Island? Did you know that Providence had 2 successive Chinatowns from the 1880s until the 1960s? Do you have memories of Providence’s Chinatown, Chinese-owned businesses, or other stories to share? We are a group of Brown University graduate students and professors working on an exhibit and archive of the Chinese community in Providence and will share some photos and stories we have collected. Feel free to bring

family photos or just yourselves.