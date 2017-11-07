Pregnancy center raises awareness for families

Boston Center for Pregnancy Choices (BCPC) held its Night to Inspire gala on Nov. 3 at the Westin Waltham Hotel.

Pastor Steve Chin of the Boston Chinese Evangelical Church opened the event with a prayer. The church has supported the center for more than 30 years, starting from its original location in Harvard Square to its current office between Chinatown and the Financial District.

BCPC executive director Sara Loy reported the center’s five staffers helped 256 clients in 2016. All of the center’s services are provided at no cost, through donations.

A client spoke about her unplanned pregnancy and how BCPC counselor Rebecca Joachim helped her feel less alone. She found support to raise her daughter with center resources and her church community.

Guest speakers Bob and Pam Tebow shared about being missionaries in the Philippines, when Pam become pregnant with her fifth child and was told to end her pregnancy. She chose to continue her pregnancy and her youngest son Tim Tebow went on to win the 2007 Heisman Trophy, along with playing in the National Football League.

“When people walk into the pregnancy center, they receive kindness and mercy,” Pam Tebow said.

The Tebows support their son’s work for the Tim Tebow Foundation, which serves special-needs children. In February 2017, the foundation’s prom “Night to Shine” for special-needs youth 14 and older hosted 75,000 honored guests in all 50 states, 11 countries and six continents.

Bob Tebow said, “We are called to rescue the weak and needy.”

Pastor Cynthia Brathwaite of Braintree’s Promise Worship Center also prayed at the benefit.

BCPC is a nonprofit organization that exists to help individuals make informed decisions about unplanned or unwanted pregnancies and to help provide support.