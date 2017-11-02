Police log

By the Boston police department

All reports are submitted by the Boston Police Department. The time period is from Oct. 20 to Nov. 3 for District A-1, which includes Chinatown.

To report a crime or suspicious activity, call 911. Interpreters are available for Chinese speakers.

Vandalism

Oct. 29, 12:10 p.m.: The victim reports the suspect vandalized his driving school motor vehicle on Beach Street. The suspect a student was upset because she couldn’t drive because she did not have her learner’s permit with her.

Trespassing

Oct. 30, 10:55 p.m.: The suspect was arrested on oxford place for trespassing. He was in an area where a no trespassing sign was clearly posted.

Public drinking

Oct. 30, 11:07 a.m.: The 2 suspects were arrested on Beach Street for public drinking. The officer observed the suspects drinking out of a 40 ounce bottle of beer on a public way.

Armed robbery

Oct. 31, 2:02 p.m.: The victim reports the suspect entered the restaurant on Kneeland Street displayed a letter opener grabbed some money and fled out the door towards south station.

Graffiti

Nov. 1, 1:54 a.m.: The officer observed the suspect spray painting the security gate at 75 Kneeland Street. The suspect was stopped and will be summonsed into bmc for tagging.