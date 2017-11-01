Op-Ed from Councilor Liang: Bridging what divides Quincy

By Councilor At-Large Nina Liang

On November 7th, the voters of Quincy will choose who will be their voice on the City Council. This is an important election because the officials who sit on the Council will speak for you and your priorities for our city. We need to make sure that our City Council reflects our entire community and is willing to fight for you, and the issues that are important to you.

We live in an incredible community. However, despite our strengths, we are still a city that faces divides on many fronts, and that division holds us back.

In order for Quincy to move forward, it must be inclusive, innovative, affordable, accessible, and rich in both business and in culture. Together, we can create a future for our city that allows everyone to thrive.

Quincy has a divide between its city government and its residents. I have heard every day that our taxes are too high and that our city needs to be more prudent in its spending. I believe we can bridge this divide.

As taxpayers, we should feel comfortable knowing that our tax dollars are being spent wisely, and I have made it my priority as your City Councilor to make sure that the city’s spending is both responsible and transparent.

On issues like traffic and parking, residents don’t feel as though city government hears their concerns and that it is too slow to take action. I have and will continue to hold TPAL accountable and MBTA’s feet to the fire when it comes to the transportation needs of our residents. I will lead the fight for Smart Growth in our city — for effective solutions to congestion and traffic — and for residential property tax relief that ensures that the multi-story apartment complexes owned by corporations are shouldering more of the burden.

Quincy has a divide between new and old; the drive for development and the desire to preserve the “Quincy” we know and call home. I have worked to bridge this divide in downtown development projects through increased council oversight of LDAs, but we need to go further.

Moving forward I want to ensure you have a real voice in the development going on in your neighborhood. That is why I will propose the creation of Neighborhood Advisory Committees to give residents a seat at the table in discussions with developers, and to give you input for the plans in your neighborhood.

Quincy has a cultural divide. While we’ve all worked to address this, I know we can and must do more. We need a government that reflects our city’s diversity. During my first term, I have worked tirelessly to bring together the Asian and non-Asian communities of Quincy the way countless residents have done with their own neighbors. We need to do more to include and engage Quincy’s Asian community in city government, and I will continue to lead that fight so that everyone knows they have an equal voice.

Quincy has divides based on stigmas holding back our city, especially around those struggling with drug addiction and substance abuse. We need a champion who will move beyond talk to take meaningful action. There is a silent divide on the opioid epidemic, that impacts too many of our families. This epidemic touches everyone in our city in ways that many probably do not realize. We must come together to address this, through education, — treatment — and compassion for our fellow neighbors. I will continue to work with our state delegation and Quincy’s Drug Task forces to promote education programs that are proactive in prevention and effective in solutions.

As your At-Large City Councilor, I bring a unique and important perspective to city government. I am a millennial. I am an Asian-American woman. I am a Quincy native. I’ve worked in a family owned local business.

All of these things allow me to find the common ground that can unify our city and bridge these divides to provide opportunities for everyone in our community to live, raise their families and be a part of this great city.

The future of our city is in your hands. On November 7th, please make sure to vote and vote for the people you believe will best represent you, your family and your vision for the future of Quincy.

Nina Liang is the first Chinese-American to hold office city-wide in Quincy. She currently serves as an At-Large City Councilor and is seeking a second term in office.