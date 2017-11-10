Op-Ed by Senate candidate Beth Lindstrom: Now is the time to abolish medical device tax

By Beth Lindstrom, Candidate for U.S. Senate

With efforts at tax reform accelerating in Washington, we have an opportunity to make changes that will strengthen the economy and benefit the people of Massachusetts. One such change is the repeal of the Affordable Care Act’s excise tax on the sale of medical devices.

This tax targets an industry that is crucial to the Massachusetts economy and that produces a constant stream of life-saving innovations. In our Commonwealth alone, the medical-device industry includes more than 200 firms that directly employ more than 15,000 workers in jobs where the average salary exceeds $100,000. These firms’ and workers’ activities in turn support countless other local businesses and jobs. But when the tax took effect, the industry stopped growing and started shrinking.

During 2005-10, employment at Massachusetts medical-device companies climbed by 15 percent. It even held steady during the Great Recession. But the Affordable Care Act passed in 2010 and the industry’s growth stalled the following year. During 2011-16, employment fell by 9 percent.

The tax has been in and out of effect over that period; it is currently suspended and will resume on January 1. But for innovative technology firms planning investments, what matters are expectations for the future. Short-term starts and stops and freezes and holidays may be business as usual in Washington, but in the business world they are a disaster. The tax’s unorthodox structure, targeting total sales rather than net income, makes matters worse by forcing start-ups to pay it from their very first sale, long before they reach profitability. If Congress’s goal was to stifle progress in this critical field, it could hardly have done better.

We must also remember the terrible cost that stalled progress will have for patients. The job losses appear first, but over time a smaller medical-device industry with lower levels of investment means fewer breakthroughs and lower-quality products. It means a friend not getting a life-saving diagnosis in time; a surgery that could have granted a loved one a new lease on life, ending instead in tragedy.

To date, I have been disappointed by Senator Warren’s failure to offer constructive ideas or seek bipartisan compromise in the tax reform debate. For instance, she signed a letter on August 1 that purported to “lay out key principles for tax reform” but which did not include a single proposal or even indicate a direction she might like to go in; it was merely a list of things she opposes. Further, while Senator Warren has declared herself to “be out there on point” for her party on this issue, her own public statements contain only angry accusations.

We will never be able to achieve progress if our goal is to “throw rocks,” as Senator Warren says she likes to do. Rather, members of Congress of both parties have an obligation to offer a positive vision of tax reform for America. She can start by promoting repeal of the medical device tax.

There are other opportunities for bipartisan reform. For instance, expansion of the Child Tax Credit is a goal shared across the aisle and one that I believe is critical. Lowering the corporate tax rate has bipartisan support too; or at least it did when President Obama was calling for it. Obviously, paying for these things is a point of contention, but I am confident that compromises are within reach.

Now is the time for Washington to get to work and produce results that will benefit the economy in Massachusetts and all of America.