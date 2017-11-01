Nov. 1 kicks off ABCD’s fuel assistance program, preparing families in need for winter

Can Your Family Afford to Stay Warm? Apply Now!

In a statewide effort to prepare for a seasonally harsh winter, ABCD encourages thousands of working families, elders and those in need, to sign up immediately for fuel assistance in order to qualify for savings. The federal Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) has launched, and program officials encourage individuals and families in need to apply today!

ABCD provides fuel assistance within Boston, Brookline, and Newton and in communities north of Boston including Malden, Medford, Everett, Melrose, Stoneham, Winchester and Woburn. Last year over 26,000 households qualified to receive ABCD Fuel Assistance.

As the cost of living escalates — housing/rent, utilities and grocery prices on the rise — without gains in salary or Social Security benefits families continue to struggle just to get by on an insufficient income. In fact, too many often fall deep into debt. Assistance with heat and utility expenses are vital to keeping those in dire need sheltered and out of despair from homelessness, hypothermia or hospitalization. The LIHEAP program is crucial to public safety and health, and allows households to stretch their income. Those that qualify may apply for weatherization and other utility service assistance.

“Statistics show an increase of poverty stricken families in Massachusetts and across the nation. Winter is another harsh element to add to an often grim reality,” said ABCD President/CEO John J. Drew. “Every year we have older people choosing between heat and medicine and food. We have children huddled in bitter cold apartments unable to do homework. But we also have the resources of the federal Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program that can help people to survive the winter months ahead.”

ABCD is taking applications

ABCD urges even those families who are unsure whether they qualify for fuel assistance to apply immediately. It’s critical to determine eligibility and get into the system now so fuel can be delivered before the bitter cold season sets in.

Federal authorities forecast a 17.2 % increase in the cost of home heating oil for the 2017-2018 winter due to the increase in the price of supply and anticipated cold weather.

Families at 100% the federal poverty level, living as non-subsidized tenants – with an income of $24,600 for a family of four, or $12,060 for a person living alone – would receive up to $1,100 in deliverable fuel assistance or $850 if heated with gas or electric, or heat is included in rent. Help is also available on a sliding scale for those slightly above the federal poverty level, an attempt to keep those families and seniors from falling through the cracks of the benefit system. For example, a family of four earning $66,115 or a single person with an income of $34,380 could receive $581 in deliverable fuel as non-subsidized tenants. Larger families living at 200% of the poverty level may also qualify. For instance, a family of 12 earning $99,173 would receive $750 in deliverable fuel as homeowners or non-subsidized tenants. Applicants must submit documentation to verify income.

Applications for fuel assistance are available at ABCD’s downtown office and Neighborhood Service Centers across Greater Boston. Or call the ABCD Fuel Assistance Hotline at 617-357-6012. Residents of Malden and towns within the Mystic Valley area may call 781-322-6284.

Those living outside of Boston, Brookline, Newton, Malden, Medford, Everett, Melrose, Stoneham, Winchester and Woburn can connect with Massachusetts Association for Community Action (MASSCAP) and their local fuel assistance agency by visiting HeatingHelpMA.org or calling the MA Heat Line at 800-632-8175.

ABCD also offers qualifying families a comprehensive range of services to keep families warm including repair and replacement of inoperable or highly inefficient heating systems, utility discounts, weatherization, programs to improve energy conservation, and much more. Visit BostonABCD.org/energy-and-fuel-services.aspx

Donations gratefully accepted

ABCD is grateful for any private donations to the fuel assistance program or the ABCD Winter Fund. Your generous gift can save a household from hypothermia, stop a family from turning to dangerous heating substitutes, prevent sickness, and dramatically improve quality of life. If you’d like to donate to ABCD’s Winter Fund, please call 617-348-6559 or visit BostonABCD.org/give.