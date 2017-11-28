New BostonMainStreets.org website showcases Boston’s 20 neighborhood economic centers

Website connects city-goers with information, business resources, and events across the 20 Boston Main Streets districts.

Boston, MA, November 28, 2017 — The Boston Main Streets Foundation has launched a new website – bostonmainstreets.org – designed to unify the network of Main Streets districts and provide a one-stop-shop of information for residents, businesses, and tourists alike. Grounded in the Boston Main Streets’ mission of promoting and maintaining Boston’s neighborhood commercial centers, the website features the local happenings in each of the 20 Boston neighborhood economic districts.

“This new website is another example of the Main Streets Foundation commitment to each of our 20 main streets districts. This investment, this tool, will help Boston residents and visitors support our strong local small business,” said Mayor Martin J. Walsh. “I hope everyone is able to take advantage of this new resource and visit, support, and explore all of Boston’s diverse and unique commercial districts.”

“We launched BostonMainStreets.org to provide an enhanced digital experience for Boston’s residents, businesses, and visitors alike, so that everyone can get to know the distinct cultures of the great and diverse neighborhoods that make the city thrive,” said Joel Sklar, Board Chairman for the Boston Main Streets Foundation. “When people think of Boston, they should not just think of downtown. They should think of the vibrant farmer’s markets in Roslindale, concert halls in Allston-Brighton, boutiques along Centre Street in Jamaica Plain, the waterfront parks in East Boston, and the authentic international cuisines across Dorchester, Roxbury and Chinatown. The heart of Boston beats in every neighborhood, and our small businesses keep the blood flowing.”

Each Boston Main Streets district’s page offers more information on the unique characteristics of the neighborhood. For residents, the site offers details on upcoming events such as community meetings, seasonal holiday celebrations, farmers markets, live music performances, and movie screenings. For travelers, the website highlights the diverse cultures across Boston’s local neighborhoods and details how to get to each district. For local business owners, the website presents a network of professional resources to enhance economic success, including certification applications, restoration and design services, and technical assistance.

An events calendar catalogues upcoming activities happening throughout the districts, with the ability to sort them based on date, location, and the district hosting the event. This calendar allows all web users to easily maintain an up-to-date agenda on the local happenings throughout the 20 Main Streets districts.

The website also offers easy access to informational resources for local businesses, including applications for City of Boston small business certifications and programs such as ReStore Boston and On-Site Technical Assistance that aid small businesses in revitalization, customer attraction and retention, sustainable business planning, and financial management. The Boston Main Streets Foundation, Mayor Walsh, and the City of Boston continue to find new ways to assist with business development, including through the launch of the City of Boston’s Small Business Center and the Boston Main Streets Foundation’s Innovation and Impact Grants.

About Boston Main Streets

Boston Main Streets (BMS) is a network of 20 Main Streets organizations that use a comprehensive revitalization approach to create, build, and sustain healthy commercial districts. Established in 1995, BMS has helped create over 1,300 new businesses and held hundreds of events to improve storefront occupancy rates. BMS is comprised of efforts from the City of Boston, the Boston Main Streets Foundation, and the Main Streets districts themselves.

About the Boston Main Streets Foundation

The Boston Main Streets Foundation (BMSF) is a public-private initiative established by the City of Boston in 2007. Through corporate, private, and public support, it has been the driving force behind the revitalization of the City’s diverse regions by committing to make Boston’s neighborhood commercial districts thriving, vibrant centers of commerce and community. BMSF seeks to develop long-term strategies to increase the economic power and resources of neighborhood commercial districts while pursuing initiatives that build knowledge and capacity for the Boston Main Streets programs and businesses they serve.