Miscarriages are common. Why is nobody talking about it?

When New Hampshire native Kelly Burch found out she was expecting her second child, she was thrilled.

Her second baby was due on Christmas, and when Burch arranged for professional family photos, she decided to shoot a photo with Christmas-themed baby booties to announce the exciting news.

“It was early still, but I was excited, so I thought this was a perfect opportunity,” she said.

Little did she know the day she took the photo was the day her unborn child’s heart stopped beating. Burch would find out days later that she had a miscarriage.

“It was one of the most overwhelming, sad moments of my life,” said Burch.

It was also one of the most isolating moments of her life as well. Burch said for the first few days after finding out she had miscarried, she never felt more alone.

However, Burch was far from alone. Between 15 to 20 percent of clinically recognized pregnancies end in miscarriage.

The silence

Despite miscarriage being terribly common, there is still a misconception that it doesn’t happen that much.

Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University asked 1,084 adults about miscarriage and its causes. A total of 55 percent respondents believed miscarriage occurred in 5 percent or less of all pregnancies.

This doesn’t surprise East Boston resident Maggie Mazzarella. The 30-year-old suffered from her first miscarriage in 2014.

“I felt so alone,” she said. “I was in so much pain.”

Mazzarella told her family about the miscarriage and found out that her grandmother and sister-in-law both had miscarriages.

“I never knew,” she said. “It was something we never talked about.”

Burch also found out there were people in her life that suffered miscarriages. She believes the silence around miscarriages might have to do with the fact that society struggles with death in general.

“When someone old dies, you can say they had a long great life,” she said. “However, when a child dies, especially a young or not-even-born-yet child, it’s harder to talk about and even understand.”

Mazzarella agreed.

“It’s unpleasant to talk about so we just ignore it,” she said.

Also, women are often told not to announce their pregnancy until the second trimester, which means many people don’t know if someone is pregnant, let alone if they have had a miscarriage.

“To expect women not to talk about their pregnancy for 12 weeks is ridiculous,” said Burch.

The blame

Another reason why women don’t often speak about their miscarriages is that they often blame themselves for it. According to a survey in “Obstetrics & Gynecology,” almost half of people who have experienced a miscarriage or whose partner has had one feel guilty.

Mazzarella was one of those women.

“I felt so guilty, like it was my fault,” she revealed.

Mazzarella said she knew logically it wasn’t her fault. However, that didn’t suppress the feelings of shame and guilt.

“I felt like I failed,” she said.

Opening up

Two days after Burch found out she had miscarried, the photographer sent her a link to the family photos she had taken, including the one supposed to be used as a pregnancy announcement.

Instead of hiding that photo forever, Burch decided to post it on her Facebook and share that she had suffered a miscarriage. The reaction to her news was not what she was expecting.

“I got over 30 responses of women sharing their own stories of miscarriages and loss with me,” she said. “There were so many women in my life who had gone through this, that I had no idea.”

It wasn’t until Burch started connecting with these women who had gone through similar experiences that she started healing.

“It helped to know I wasn’t alone and that there were people that had gone through the same thing as I did,” she said. “Being able to relate to other people really helped. I don’t know what would have happened if I didn’t have that.”

A NPR survey found 46 percent of respondents who’d miscarried said they felt less alone when friends talked about their own miscarriages.

Celebrities are also opening up about their experiences of losing a child. Actress Gabrielle Union recently shared in her memoir “We’re Going to Need More Wine” about suffering multiple miscarriages.

“I have had eight or nine miscarriages,” she wrote. “For three years, my body has been a prisoner of trying to get pregnant — I’ve either been about to go into an IVF cycle, in the middle of an IVF cycle, or coming out of an IVF cycle.”

Former Olympic gold medalist Shawn Johnson also shared her experience with miscarrying.

“The past 48 hours have been some of the happiest, scariest, and saddest times of my life,” Johnson wrote on the video’s YouTube page. “My husband Andrew and I found out that we were unexpectedly pregnant, only to find out hours later some tragic news. I have been crying more than I ever have but am still optimistic for what is next.”

After finding out she was pregnant, she felt stomach pain and started bleeding. When she went to the doctors, she found out she had miscarried.

“This is by far the hardest video we’ve ever posted, but we felt as though it was a story that needed to be shared, as so many struggle with the same thing,” Johnson said on Instagram.

Moving on

After her miscarriage, Mazzarella would eventually have two children.

“I love being a mother,” she said. “Like most moms, I think my children are amazing.”

Mazzarella said she has worked through the feelings of shame and guilt around her miscarriage. Despite becoming a mother, she mourns her unborn child.

“It never goes away,” she said. “You learn to live with it. I have two wonderful kids, but I will never forget there was supposed to be three.”

Please follow and like us:

This post is also available in: Chinese