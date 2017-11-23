MIRA Coalition celebrates Thanksgiving at Statehouse

Dear members and friends:

Yesterday, we gathered at the State House for Our Shared Table, MIRA’s 13th annual Thanksgiving luncheon. It was a beautiful, energizing event, bringing together hundreds of immigrants, refugees, advocates and public officials to share a meal and take stock of this extraordinary year.

We had so many great people there: Attorney General Maura Healey, Treasurer Deborah Goldberg, not one but two members of Governor Baker’s cabinet, Secretary Marylou Sudders and Secretary Rosalin Acosta, and several members of our Legislature, including our wonderful emcee, Sen. Linda Dorcena Forry, and Rep. Jeffrey Sanchez, chairman of the Joint Committee on Ways and Means.

We were also privileged to have my friend Tom Perez, the National Democratic Chairman and former Labor Secretary, who came to honor his niece Analisa Smith-Perez, whom we lost tragically last year. Analisa was an intern with MIRA and then a lawyer in our justice AmeriCorps program.

In her memory, the Perez family established the new Young Champion of Justice award, which we presented to Lily Huang, co-chair of Massachusetts Jobs With Justice, daughter of Chinese immigrants, and one of the most effective and inspiring organizers in our community today.

Lily contrasted her happy memories of Thanksgiving with her family, eating turkey stuffed with Chinese sticky rice, with the plight of families separated by unjust work conditions and cruel immigration policies. “No one should not live in fear of bad bosses, retaliation, ICE, detention and deportation,” she said.

Emerson College President M. Lee Pelton, our keynote speaker, called immigration “the civil rights issue of our day,” and delivered a powerful call to support young people in particular.

“Every young person born, raised and educated at secondary schools in the United States, documented or not, deserves to attend college if she or he wishes, so they might become contributing members of our wonderfully and increasingly diverse society,” he said.

We were also fortunate to Sister Marie-Judith Dupuy, head of the Haitian Apostolate of the Diocese of Worcester and a fierce advocate for people with Temporary Protected Status. In the wake of the termination of TPS for Haitians, effective July 2019, she called on us to fight for legislation to allow TPS holders to become permanent residents. Forcing 58,000 people to go back to Haiti, she said, “would be unfair, unjust, and just sending us into the mouth of the lion.”

One of the most moving speeches of the day came from Paola Sanchez, a “Dreamer” from Bolivia, mom of a 4-year-old boy, and aspiring nurse. She works 30 hours a week while studying full-time at MassBay Community College – and she’s determined to fight for the life she’s built here.

“My future and my family’s future is very uncertain, and that’s why I’m here,” she said. “We need your help… and I’m not alone. There are thousands of people like me.”

I feel so fortunate to be part of this Commonwealth, and to be surrounded by strong, courageous people, from the grassroots to the top tiers of our political leadership. Thank you for all you do! And to all the donors who supported this event, thank you for your generosity!

Have a joyous and peaceful holiday!