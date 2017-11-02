Mildred Avenue K-8 School wins $100,000 School on the Move prize

Mayor Walsh, Superintendent Chang congratulate winning school and fellow finalist awardees McKay K-8 School and P.J. Kennedy Elementary.

BOSTON — Wednesday, November 1, 2017 — EdVestors, a school improvement organization in Boston, awarded its $100,000 Thomas W. Payzant School on the Move Prize to the Mildred Avenue K-8 School in Mattapan for its tremendous achievement in improved school performance. Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh and Superintendent Tommy Chang revealed the winner at a ceremony this morning. Fellow finalist schools, the Patrick J. Kennedy Elementary School and the Donald McKay K-8 School, both in East Boston, each received $10,000 prizes.

Now in its 12th year, the School on the Move Prize was created by EdVestors to recognize rapidly improving schools that have made exemplary progress in advancing the academic achievement of all students. The prize spotlights the daunting, yet less publicized, achievements of individual Boston Public Schools making significant strides in improving educational outcomes for students. EdVestors awards the Prize, in partnership with philanthropic sponsors, as part of the organization’s work accelerating positive change in urban schools.

“I congratulate the Mildred Avenue K-8 School on being awarded this year’s School on the Move Prize,” said Boston Mayor Martin J Walsh. “Education provides a solid foundation for a growing and thriving city. The School on the Move Prize is an honor that highlights the investment we have made in our children’s education and in Boston’s future. I thank EdVestors for our long-standing partnership dedicated to improving educational outcomes for our students and our school communities.”

“I commend the Mildred Avenue K-8 School – and the two finalists – for their passion in finding innovative solutions to engaging whole school communities in performance improvement,” said Boston Public Schools (BPS) Superintendent Tommy Chang. “All three schools celebrated here today have shown tremendous progress and provide a model for schools across the city.”

“It is a highlight of the year to work with our philanthropic partners and our panel of Prize judges to present the annual School on the Move Prize, and to celebrate these three schools’ successes.” said Laura Perille, CEO and President of EdVestors. “The incredible work that schools such as the Mildred Avenue, the Patrick J. Kennedy, and the Donald McKay do to achieve rapid student progress often goes unnoticed. The School on the Move Prize not only aims to recognize the amazing work of these schools but also to elevate lessons learned for the rest of the Boston Public School district and beyond.”

To document and share key strategies from School on the Move Prize winners, this morning EdVestors also released a case study of the 2016 winner, the Phineas Bates Elementary School in Roslindale. The case study – in three best practice videos and a companion brief – illustrates how the Bates accelerated student achievement by embracing the power of teacher leadership, prioritizing social emotional learning, and pursuing an overarching vision of “Inclusion Means Everyone” where high standards and tailored supports ensure every student has the tools to succeed. Together, these strategies and supports have created a warm, welcoming, and safe school, and have fueled the Bates’ steady improvement over the past several years.

The Thomas W. Payzant School on the Move Prize is made possible by sponsors including Brown Advisory, Eastern Bank, Eaton Vance, Fidelity Investments, jetBlue, Lego Education, Liberty Mutual Insurance, Microsoft, Plymouth Rock Assurance, Rodman CPAs, and State Street Bank among other generous companies, foundations and individuals.