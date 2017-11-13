Middlesex Sheriff’s Office warns of ongoing telephone scams

MEDFORD, Mass. – The Middlesex Sheriff’s Office (MSO) is today warning residents of ongoing telephone scams in which perpetrators are posing as MSO employees.

The warning is being issued in response to recent incidents in which local residents reported calls from individuals falsely claiming to work for the Middlesex Sheriff’s Office. In multiple calls, scammers alleged those receiving them had missed jury duty and were subject to arrest unless they immediately paid a fine using gift cards.

“Under no circumstances will our deputies ever threaten arrest over the phone or demand individuals pay a fine or debt using pre-paid debit or gift cards,” said Middlesex Sheriff Peter J. Koutoujian.

Anyone who may have received similar calls is encouraged to report them to their local police department and the MSO Digital Forensics Unit at978-932-3292. Individuals with questions regarding jury duty can contact the Office of Jury Commissioner at 1-800-843-5879.