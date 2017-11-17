Mayor Walsh’s Love Your Block initiative presents first civic engagement ceremony, honoring 13 awardees

BOSTON – Friday, November 17, 2017 – Celebrating the important contributions that residents and organizations make in their local community, Chief of Civic Engagement Jerome Smith along with Boston’s neighborhood liaisons and community members yesterday honored 13 awardees who have demonstrated exceptional dedication to their community. The awardees, who represent a cross-section of volunteer efforts in Boston, were honored at the first Civic Engagement Ceremony, hosted by Mayor Walsh’s Love Your Block Initiative.

“I applaud all the award winners on receiving this honor and those who show everyday a commitment to improving the community around them,” said Mayor Walsh. “These groups represent the best of Boston and show how anyone can get involved in making their neighborhood and the City a better place for all.”

The award winners were nominated by Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Services’ Liaisons and residents, and were chosen by a selection committee made up of City of Boston employees. The award categories include: The Vacant Lot Revitalization Award, The Public Art & Beautification Award, Public Stewardship Award, Community Garden Award, Love Your Block Partnership Award and the Community Vanguard Award.

“Civic engagement is about building connections among neighbors in order to improve our communities and our city,” said Vivian Morris, member of the Kennedy Gardeners, who was selected as the individual winner for an “Up and Coming Community Garden Award”. “Community gardening is about neighbors working together to build a green space that provides healthy food for our families, lots of opportunity for physical activity, and collective investment in our community. On behalf of the Kennedy Gardeners in the Edgewater Neighborhood of Mattapan, I am deeply honored to be among those recognized by Mayor Walsh’s office.”

“Neighborhood transformation is often accomplished corner-by-corner and block-by-block,” said Paul Malkemes, member of Boston Project Ministries, who was selected as a group winner for a Vacant Lot Revitalization Award. “Seeing a vacant lot transformed into a garden or park expresses the hope neighbors already have. We are grateful to the City for partnering with us [The Boston Project Ministries and TNT Neighbors United] to bring new life, fresh food, art, health and peace to our community.”

The Love Your Block initiative was created in 2015 through a grant issued by Cities of Service, a national non-profit that specializes in training and assisting residents to actively engage with local government. These interactions include collaborating on beautification projects, and training community-groups on how to maintain stewardship of public spaces. Love Your Block is part of the Mayor’s Civic Engagement Cabinet.

The complete list of Award winners can be found here: