Mayor Walsh announces Boston Centers for Youth & Families’ 2017 HubNob event

The annual night of fun to benefit the Foundation for BCYF will be held on Wednesday, November 29.

BOSTON – Monday, November 13, 2017 – Mayor Martin J. Walsh and the Foundation for Boston Centers for Youth & Families (BCYF) today announced HubNob will be held on Wednesday, November 29, 2017 at the House of Blues Boston and will feature a “Big Top HubNob” carnival theme.

Every year, over 700 party-goers, supporters, and public officials come together for a night of fun and philanthropy to support BCYF. Boston Centers for Youth & Families is the City of Boston’s largest youth and human service agency operating 36 community facilities in Boston.

“BCYF is a critical resource for Boston’s families providing safe, healthy and enriching programs at centers across the city,” said Mayor Walsh. “My thanks to the Foundation for BCYF for hosting HubNob each year and supporting the important work of BCYF that positively impacts the lives of children and families here in Boston.”

The Foundation for BCYF will roll out the red carpet with a carnival theme, “Big Top HubNob,” focusing on having fun with a purpose and highlighting BCYF’s programs and facilities to create awareness for BCYF. Guests will enjoy prize-winning games, an auction, food from local restaurants, and live entertainment by Boston’s top dance band, Soul City Band. Proceeds from the event go towards outcome-driven programs and services for Boston’s youth and families.

Coach Willie Maye, in-arena host for the Boston Celtics, will serve as master of ceremonies and auction off unique items during the VIP Reception held in the Foundation Room. Corporate Partner of the Year, Kevin Fitzgerald Community Empowerment and Kevin Fitzgerald Citywide Excellence Awards will be presented to Comcast, Elizabeth Miranda, Executive Director of Hawthorne Youth and Community Center, and BCYF staff members.

“The Foundation for BCYF is proud to host HubNob each year and bring people together from across the city with the shared goal of supporting the great work of BCYF,” said Michael Christopher, Chair, Foundation for BCYF.

BCYF’s 30 community centers, 18 pools and one beach offer a variety of educational, recreational and social programming for people of all ages. Through the support of volunteers, local advisory councils, and many community partners, BCYF centers’ programs reflect the needs and interests of each individual Boston neighborhood. Last year’s HubNob surpassed fundraising goals and enabled the Foundation for BCYF to support a range of programs and initiatives including the BCYF Youth Enrichment Day attended by 1,500 Boston youth, educational field trips for after school participants, BCYF’s free Family Gym wellness program, the BCYF Citywide Spelling Bee, and healing retreats for youth affected by violence.

“HubNob is a vital source of support for BCYF’s programming,” said William Morales, Commissioner of BCYF. “The funds raised through this event allow us to provide Boston’s youth and families with access to valuable, attainable enrichment opportunities.”

For more information about the event, contact HubNob’s event producer, AJ Williams at AJ Williams Events at 617-267-2244 or Pamela A. Leins, Director of Planning & Development, Boston Centers for Youth & Families (BCYF) at 617-635-4920 x2701

About The Foundation for Boston Centers for Youth and Families

The Foundation for BCYF secures funding and resources to support Boston Centers for Youth & Families’ key program priorities such as aquatics, girls, summer, seniors, teens, youth employment, the Family Gym wellness program, and the BCYF Streetworker program. These programs serve a diverse array of citizens in Boston.