Mayor Walsh announces 2017 Enchanted Trolley Tour Dec. 1 to 3

Friday, December 1 ; Saturday, December 2 ; and Sunday, December 3 , in neighborhoods throughout Boston. Mayor Martin J. Walsh today announced the schedule for the 2017 Enchanted Trolley Tour , a Boston holiday tradition of lighting holiday trees throughout the City. This year, the Mayor’s Enchanted Trolley Tour will take place on; and, in neighborhoods throughout Boston.

“Our holiday trolley tour and tree lightings provide some of the best family memories of the year, building community spirit throughout Boston and bringing a little extra joy to residents during the holiday season,” said Mayor Walsh. “The holiday season is a time for friends, family and neighbors to come together and celebrate, and I welcome all to attend this weekend of inclusive, family-friendly fun.” For the 22nd year, the Mayor’s Enchanted Trolley Tour will continue the festive tradition of lighting holiday trees while bringing holiday spirit to children across Boston. The event is sponsored by Bank of America, and includes visits with Santa, holiday performances, tree lightings and more.

“Bank of America is proud to continue our support of Mayor Walsh’s Enchanted Trolley Tour, a long standing tradition that brings joy and excitement to neighborhoods and families across the City,” said Miceal Chamberlain, Bank of America Massachusetts President. “We thank the City of Boston for the opportunity to help kick off the holiday season and make our communities stronger and more vibrant.”

The Mayor’s Office of Tourism, Sports and Entertainment is committed to producing fun, free public events for Bostonians and visitors to the City and this year will collaborate with Bank of America, which is sponsoring the 2017 Mayor’s Enchanted Trolley Tour and Tree Lightings.

The 2017 Mayor’s Enchanted Trolley Tour and Tree Lightings Schedule is as follows:

Friday, December 1, 2017

5:30 p.m. Mattapan Square, Mattapan

6:30 p.m. Wolcott Square, Readville

7:15 p.m. Hastings Street Lot, Centre Street, West Roxbury

Saturday, December 2, 2017

1:00 p.m. Codman Square, Dorchester

1:45 p.m. Hyde Square, Jamaica Plain

2:30 p.m. J.P. Monument, Jamaica Plain

3:15 p.m. Brigham Circle, Mission Hill

3:45 p.m. Bolling Building, Roxbury

4:30 p.m. Boston Center for the Arts, South End

5:30 p.m. Oak Square, Brighton

Sunday, December 3, 2017

1:00 p.m. M Street Park, South Boston

1:45 p.m. Chinatown Gate, Chinatown

2:30 p.m. Paul Revere Mall, North End

3:15 p.m. Thompson Square, Charlestown

4:00 p.m. Maverick Square, East Boston

6:00 p.m. Adams Corner, Dorchester

For further information please call 617-635-3911 , visit boston.gov/tourism and boston.gov/visiting-boston , or follow Mayor’s Office of Tourism, Sports and Entertainment on social media @VisitBostonCity

