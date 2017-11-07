Massachusetts Health Connector creates new options for small businesses to manage health insurance costs

Small businesses in Massachusetts have a new online platform that creates opportunities for managing costs while offering employees the opportunity to pick a plan that best suits their needs, after the Massachusetts Health Connector for Business website launched on Monday, Nov. 6.

“Health Connector for Business makes it easier for business to manage their health insurance offerings, or work with a knowledgeable broker to find the best options for their bottom line and their employees,” said Louis Gutierrez, the Executive Director of the Massachusetts Health Connector. “The new platform is easy to use, offers clear plan comparison and employer contribution decision tools, and gives employees at companies with fewer than 50 employees the opportunity to pick the right plan for their needs.”

After a successful first phase start in August, today’s launch brings more carriers onto the platform and for the first time offers employee choice options. Participating carriers on the platform are Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, Boston Medical Center HealthNet Plan, Fallon Community Health Plan, Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, Health New England and Neighborhood Health Plan. Tufts Health Plan will be added later in 2018.

The platform, which caters to small businesses with fewer than 50 employees, provides easy use to everyone, allowing employers to quickly find a local broker to help manage a plan or create a plan on their own. The flexibility of the website means employers can design an option that best reflects the needs of the company as a whole, and employees can pick the plan that best fits their health care situation.

Health Connector for Business offers employers two ways to save money on their health insurance. Through the Wellness Track program, businesses with 25 or fewer employees can get a 15 percent rebate on their employer contribution, with their employees taking a few easy steps to maintain a healthy lifestyle. Federal tax credits are also available to eligible companies, with rebates of up to 50 percent of the employer contribution.

The new options make health care more affordable and costs predictable, by giving employers the ability to set a premium participation percentage and define a monthly contribution, while employees can pick plans that offer richer benefits if they need more services, and less-costly plans if they don’t visit the doctor often.

Health Connector for Business offers three ways for an employer to select coverage for their company. “One Plan” selects a single option for employees. “One Carrier” allows employees to choose from a range of plans offered by a health insurer selected by the company. “One Level” allows employees to select from a range of carriers in a benefit level selected by the company.

The new platform was developed through a unique partnership with the Washington, D.C., Health Benefit Exchange Authority, the health insurance Exchange in Washington, D.C. Through this partnership, the Health Connector uses a separate branch of the DC Health Link’s existing online platform to improve offering to small businesses and their employees, while reducing long-term operational costs for the small-group online system.

Health Connector for Business can be found at MAhealthconnector.org/business.