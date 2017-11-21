Massachusetts Gerontology Association conference Nov. 28

The Massachusetts Gerontology Association sponsors two conference events each year, the Annual Spring Conference and Fall Policy Forum. All those in attendance at our conferences are presented with valuable information as well as the opportunity to network with peers in aging and aging related fields.

 

2017 MGA FALL POLICY FORUM

The MGA Fall Policy Forum, Massachusetts for All Ages: Building Community Across Generations, will be held at the Nonprofit Center in Boston. We look forward to your participation at this valuable and informative event.

 

AGENDA

8:30 – Registration – Coffee

9:30 – Program

 

Welcoming Remarks
Barbara A. L’Italien, Massachusetts State Senator

Judy Cockerton, Treehouse Foundations

Speakers
Pat Chadwick, Gen2Gen (Encore Boston Network)
Andrea Weaver, Bridges Together
Noelle Marcus, nesterly
Lillyana Hebbert, La Cadena de Amistad (FriendshipWorks)
Nina Silverstein, UMass Boston, AGHE

 

12:00 – 1:00 – Lunch – Networking

 

Nonprofit Center
89 South Street
Boston, Ma 02111

Tuesday, November 28, 8:30am-1:00pm

 

2017 FALL POLICY FORUM
