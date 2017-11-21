Massachusetts Gerontology Association conference Nov. 28

The Massachusetts Gerontology Association sponsors two conference events each year, the Annual Spring Conference and Fall Policy Forum. All those in attendance at our conferences are presented with valuable information as well as the opportunity to network with peers in aging and aging related fields.
2017 MGA FALL POLICY FORUM
The MGA Fall Policy Forum, Massachusetts for All Ages: Building Community Across Generations, will be held at the Nonprofit Center in Boston. We look forward to your participation at this valuable and informative event.
AGENDA
8:30 – Registration – Coffee
9:30 – Program
Welcoming Remarks
Barbara A. L’Italien, Massachusetts State Senator
Judy Cockerton, Treehouse Foundations
Speakers
Pat Chadwick, Gen2Gen (Encore Boston Network)
Andrea Weaver, Bridges Together
Noelle Marcus, nesterly
Lillyana Hebbert, La Cadena de Amistad (FriendshipWorks)
Nina Silverstein, UMass Boston, AGHE
12:00 – 1:00 – Lunch – Networking
Nonprofit Center
89 South Street
Boston, Ma 02111
Tuesday, November 28, 8:30am-1:00pm
