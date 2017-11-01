Mandarin etiquette boot camp on Dec. 17

Sunday, Dec. 17

Do you wish your child would partake in a conversation at the dinner table instead of “bonding” with their cell phone or playing games on their iPad? The Etiquette Boot Camp for ages 7-17 will prepare your child for the next family dinner, social gathering, or formal event. Participants will learn how to start and maintain conversations with adults and peers, how to introduce themselves, when to interrupt, and much more. Do you struggle with teaching your child table manners? Participants will learn how to set the table, use their napkin, pass food, and use utensils the European and American way.

The 4-hour program is interactive, thought-provoking and fun, and is specifically developed for two different age groups. Etiquette Instructor, Grace Li, teaches this program in Mandarin.

Date: Sunday, December 17th

Location: The Etiquette Academy of New England, 1309 Beacon Street, 3rd Floor, Brookline, MA 02446

Etiquette Boot Camp for Kids (Ages 7-12): Basic Manners, Conversation Skills, and Table Manners

Time: 9am to 1pm

Etiquette Boot Camp for Young Adults (Ages 13-17): Conversation Skills, Table Manners, Interview Etiquette, and Cell Phone & Social Media Etiquette

Time: 2pm to 6pm

TheEtiquetteAcade my.org! The fee for the 4-hour event is $199. For more information and to enroll visit

This post is also available in: Chinese