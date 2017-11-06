Make a lasting, positive impact this holiday season: Give family and friends gifts from the Arbor Day Foundation

Nebraska City, Neb. – Celebrate this year’s holiday season with friends and loved ones while supporting conservation and tree planting with the help of the Arbor Day Foundation.

• Returning for the eighth season in a row, Give-A-Tree cards from the Arbor Day Foundation offer a unique holiday giving opportunity with conservation benefits that will endure for generations. And again this year, Give-A-Tree cards can be purchased individually and with customized text. Cards can be purchased for $5.95.

• Purchasing the Arbor Day Foundation’s coffee helps preserve rain forests in Central and South America. The Foundation’s coffee, a part of the Rain Forest Rescue program, is shade-grown under the canopy of Latin American rain forests. Unlike sun-grown coffee plantations, this traditional shade-grown method gives the coffee a rich and delicious flavor. Each bag helps preserve 2 feet of rain forest. Cost per bag is $13.49, including shipping.

• The Foundation’s Trees in Celebration program allows the giver to honor loved ones while supporting crucial conservation efforts. For each dollar donated, one tree is planted in a high-need forest, and recipients are given a certificate showing them where the trees were planted.

• Give the gift of membership with the Arbor Day Foundation and recipients will be sent 10 free trees, which will be shipped at the right time of year for planting. Membership levels vary and begin with a $10 contribution.

“The holidays are a time for thinking about others, and as you do, take a moment to think about what you can do to protect the beauty and splendor of the earth,” said Matt Harris, chief executive of the Arbor Day Foundation. “We encourage everyone to give gifts that will have a lasting impact for generations to come.”

To purchase holiday gifts that give back to the planet, visit arborday.org.