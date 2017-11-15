Lyric Stage presents ‘Hold These Truths’ Dec. 1 to 31

“An extraordinary relevant message for today!” — Chicago Star Tribune

“Absorbing, rewarding, surprisingly humorous and openhearted!” — Seattle Times

Hold These Truths

by Jeanne Sakata

Directed by Benny Sato Ambush†

Choreography by Jubilith Moore

December 1-31, 2017

Theatrical magic will be created by the use of three kurogos, “invisible” stage manipulators/dancers in the Kabuki theatrical tradition.

The production’s aesthetics will reflect both Gordon Hirabayashi’s Japanese ancestry and his Quaker upbringing.

Hold These Truths is the true story of Gordon Hirabayashi, the American son of Japanese immigrants, who resisted internment during World War II, a policy which continues to be cited and debated today. Michael Hisamoto (Stage Kiss) plays Hirabayashi, a college student and a Quaker, whose hope and unquenchable patriotism over 50 years will leave audiences cheering. The theatricality of this production will be enhanced by the addition of three kurogos, stage assistants/dancers who make magic happen in the Kabuki theatrical tradition.

FEATURING: Michael Hisamoto* with Khloe Alice Lin, Gary Thomas Ng*, Samantha Richert*

Scenic Design, Shelley Barish

Costume Design, Tobi Rinaldi

Lighting Design, Karen Perlow**

Sound Design and Music Composition, Arshan Gailus**

Projection Design, Johnathan Carr

*Member of Actors’ Equity Association (AEA) ** United Scenic Artists, Local USA 829

†Stage Directors and Choreographers Society (SDC)

CAST:

Michael Hisamoto* Gordon Hirabayshi

Khloe Alice Lin, Gary Thomas Ng*, Samantha Richert*, kurogos

WHEN: December 1-31, 2017

Wednesdays, Thursdays – 7:30pm

Wednesday matinees – 2pm, December 6 & 20

Fridays – 8pm

Saturdays – 3pm & 8pm

Sundays – 3pm

Post-show Q&A with the artists: December 3 & 17, after the 3pm performance

WHERE: The Lyric Stage, 140 Clarendon Street, Copley Square, Boston, MA 02116

TICKETS: Start at $25

Seniors – $10 off regular price

Student rush – $10

Group rates available

Box Office: 617-585-5678

website: lyricstage.com

HOLD THESE TRUTHS BIOS:

Jeanne Sakata’s (Playwright) acclaimed solo play Hold These Truths (2013 Drama Desk Nomination, Outstanding Solo Performance), is slated for December productions with the Lyric Stage Company of Boston and NYC’s Hang A Tale at the Sheen Center, as well as at Washington DC’s Arena Stage in the spring of 2018. It was recently produced at Pasadena Playhouse, the Guthrie Theatre, Portland Center Stage, Perseverance Theatre, ACT Seattle, New Century Theatre, PlayMakers Repertory Company, and Epic Theatre Ensemble, following its 2007 world premiere at Los Angeles’ East West Players. As an actor, Jeanne has performed with the Public Theater, Kennedy Center, Mark Taper Forum, La Jolla Playhouse, South Coast Rep, American Conservatory Theatre, Berkeley Repertory Theatre, People’s Light and Theatre, Northlight Theatre, Intiman Theatre, A Contemporary Theatre, Oregon Shakespeare Festival Portland Center Stage, Syracuse Stage and the Arizona Theatre Company. Her recent TV and film credits include Big Hero 6, the internationally acclaimed indie film Advantageous, Dr. Ken, and Bravo’s True Fiction. Special honors: LA Ovation Award, Outstanding Lead Actress for Chay Yew’s Red, City of Pasadena Certificate of Recognition for Hold These Truths, Lee Melville Award for Outstanding Contribution to LA Theatre Community from Playwrights’ Arena, and LA Pacific American Friends of Theatre Outstanding Artist Award. jeannsakata.com holdthesetruths.info

Benny Sato Ambush (Director) returns to the Lyric Stage, having directed Nathan Jackson’s Broke-ology in 2011. An educator, consultant, and former National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) panelist/site evaluator and published commentator, he served for the past nine years as Senior Distinguished Producing Director-In-Residence of Emerson Stage, the producing wing of the Department of Performing Arts (PA) at Emerson College, and taught on PA’s acting and directing faculty. He has been Acting Artistic Director, Rites and Reason Theatre Company, Providence, RI; Producing Artistic Director, Oakland (CA) Ensemble Theatre; Associate Artistic Director, San Francisco’s American Conservatory Theater; Co-Artistic Director, San Francisco Bay Area Playwrights Festival; PEW Charitable Trust/TCG Director in Residence, Florida Stage; Associate Artistic Director, Anna Deavere Smith’s Institute on the Arts & Civic Dialogue at Harvard University; and Producing Artistic Director,TheatreVirginia (LORT C). He is one of only fifteen persons of color to have ever been Artistic Director of a LORT theatre. He has directed at many professional regional theatres throughout the U.S. and the Boston region, toured the former Soviet Union and Kenya via the United States Information Agency, and served as Director (equivalent to Department Chair) of the Institute for Teledramatic Arts and Technology at California State University- Monterey Bay. He taught at the B.A., B.F.A. and M.F.A. level at many universities and colleges throughout the nation. He has served on numerous regional and national boards, including Theatre Communications Group (TCG), and is an active advocate for cultural equity, non-traditional casting and pluralism in the American theater. He adjudicates nationally and internationally for the American Association of Community Theatres, is an Executive and Steering Committee member of the National Alliance of Acting Teachers, and is a member of The National Theatre Conference. M.F.A. in Directing, University of California, San Diego; B.A. in Theatre Arts and Dramatic Literature, Brown University.

Jubilith Moore (Choreographer) is a performer, director, teaching artist and producer for the theatre who has devoted her professional life to exploring the ongoing life of traditional Japanese and contemporary American theatre. She has studied noh with Richard Emmert, Akira Matsui and Kinue Oshima (Kita School) and kyogen with Yukio Ishida and Yuriko Doi (Izumi School). She is a Founding Company Member of Theatre Nohgaku and was Artistic Director of Theatre of Yugen from 2001-2014 and with the company from 1993-2014. She has been acknowledged by the Japan Foundation, Theatre Bay Area, Theatre Communications Group and the Center for Cultural Innovation.

Michael Hisamoto* (Gordon Hirabayashi) is a Boston-based actor, playwright, educator, and director. Recent acting credits include Stage Kiss, Fast Company (Lyric Stage), Charlotte’s Web (Wheelock Family Theatre), Yellow Face (The Office of War Information), The Ordinary Epic (Crose to Home Productions), and The Important Thing About Earthquakes (Watertown Children’s Theatre). Upcoming productions include Virginia Woolf’s Orlando (Lyric Stage) and Allegiance (SpeakEasy Stage). A strong proponent of new work, Michael has developed and workshopped new plays for companies like The Huntington Theatre Company, The Williamstown Theatre Festival, the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, HowlRound, Fresh Ink Theatre Company, and more. In addition to his acting work, Michael was a Playwriting Resident at the Kennedy Center’s American College Theatre Festival, and has directed or assisted on numerous productions across Boston, and briefly led a children’s theatre troupe in Southern California, where he was also recognized for his work as a youth in the theatre by the California State Assembly and Senate. Michael believes in educating the next generation of artists, teaching and having taught at multiple institutions, and happily offers career consultation free of charge to young artists of color. Michael is a graduate of The Orange County School of the Arts and Boston University. MichaelHisamoto.com

Khloe Alice Lin (kurogo) is making her Lyric Stage. Her recent Boston credits include The Weird (Off the Grid), peerless (Company One), and Bear Patrol (Vaquero Playground). Next, she will be seen in Nomad Americana (Fresh Ink). She was in the original cast of the Chinese premiere of Vagina Monologues, and has performed extensively in China in her native tongue, Mandarin. She is a proud graduate of UC Berkeley with a degree in Comparative Literature and Theater. Love to my husband, Tyler.

Gary Thomas Ng* (kurogo) returns the Lyric Stage where he performed in Sideshow. Other credits include Miss Saigon (Ogunquit Playhouse, Worcester Foothills Theatre), Grease, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Footloose (Ogunquit Playhouse), Children of Eden (North Shore Music Theatre), Billy Elliot, A Year With Frog and Toad, Beauty and the Beast, Seussical, Annie, Peter Pan, HONK!, The Will Rogers Follies, Hello Dolly (Wheelock Family Theatre), A Chorus Line, The Boys Next Door, Children of Eden (SRT), and the Far East tour of Cole Porter’s Aladdin. Gary is also a photographer whose works include production photos for Ogunquit Playhouse, Gloucester Stage, and Wheelock Family Theatre.

Samantha Richert* (kurogo) returns to the Lyric Stage having previously been seen in City of Angels and Becky’s New Car. Other local theatre credits include Elemeno Pea (Boston Playwrights’ Theatre), The Tempest (Actors’ Shakespeare Project), Lucky Stiff (Greater Boston Stage Company), Snow White and the Seven Bottoms, Jesus Christ, It’s Christmas! (Gold Dust Orphans), Ryan Landry’s ‘M’ (Huntington Theatre), The How and the Why (Central Square Theater), Much Ado About Nothing (Fiasco Productions), Moonchildren, Babes in Arms, A Christmas Carol, and Candide (Berkshire Theatre Group). Samantha holds an M.F.A. in Acting from Brandeis University and currently teaches for the Theatre Department at Northeastern University. She is also an educator, director, and movement and fight coordinator for various schools and youth theatre programs in the area. samantharichert.com

Shelley Barish (Scenic Design) returns to the Lyric Stage after designing Camelot, Murder for Two, Mr. Burns, a post-electric play, Dear Elizabeth, and Becky’s New Car. Recent Boston-area designs include Someone Who’ll Watch Over Me, Top Girls , The Real Inspector Hound, The Real Thing (Bad Habit Productions), Mr. Burns (Northeastern University) and EEP! Show (New Exhibition Room). Other design credits include The Addams Family, West Side Story, Cards on the Table, Appointment with Death (Cortland Repertory Theatre), Boom!, Barefoot In The Park, Private Lives, Next Fall , Art (Bristol Valley Theatre), Assassins (Eastman School of Music), and New Moon, HMS Pinafore (The Ohio Light Opera). She is an associate professor in the Theatre Arts Program at UMASS Lowell and received her M.F.A from Michigan State University. shelleybarish.com

Tobi Rinaldi (Costume Design) returns to the Lyric Stage having previously designed Murder for Two. He has recently designed costumes for the Spring Opera at Walnut Hill School for the Arts (The Finishing School), Assistant Design for The Bridges of Madison County (SpeakEasy Stage), and the independent film Randy’s Canvas (non-profit benefiting The Autism Project, RI). This is his second season also working at the Lyric Stage as Wardrobe Supervisor. He has previously worked in Theatre and Film in Hawaii as a Costume Designer and Wardrobe Supervisor as well as an instructor at EMC (English Musical Theatre Camp) in South Korea. Tobi earned his B.A. in Theatre from the University of Hawaii where he has had the opportunity to train and work in traditional Japanese Theatre and Costuming under Japanese Kita School of Noh Masters as well as in Chinese Acting, Costuming, and Make Up under Instructors from the Jiangsu Province Beijing Opera Company.

Karen Perlow** (Lighting Design) has been a Boston-area designer for over 20 years. She returns to the Lyric STage where favorite productions include: Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, Death of a Salesman, Water by the Spoonful, Time Stands Still, My Name Is Asher Lev, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, Miss Witherspoon, Urinetown, the Musical, Dirty Blonde, and Lobby Hero. Earlier this season she designed The Royale (Merrimack Repertory Theater), and Peer Gynt (Boston Symphony Orchestra). Later this season she will design Shakespeare in Love (SpeakEasy Stage), Two Jews Walk into a War (New Repertory Theater), and Anna Christie back here at the Lyric Stage. She is a three-time winner of the IRNE Award for Best Lighting Design (2009, 2007, 2002), and NYC SOLO Fest 2013. Karen has taught Light Design at Northeastern and MIT as well as English to Speakers of Other Languages with the YMCA. Member USA 829.

Arshan Gailus** (Sound Design and Original Music) returns to the Lyric Stage after designing sound and composing music for Stage Kiss, Fast Company, Chinglish, Avenue Q, The Temperamentals, Superior Donuts, The Understudy, Blithe Spirit, and Legacy of Light. He has created soundscapes and original music for theater companies including ArtsEmerson, The Huntington Theatre, Shakespeare & Company, Contemporary American Theater Festival, A.R.T Institute, New Repertory Theater, Actors’ Shakespeare Project, Brandeis University, The Nora Theatre Company, SpeakEasy Stage, Gloucester Stage, and Company One. Arshan was awarded the 2016 IRNE Award for Best Sound Design (Small Theater) for his design of appropriate (SpeakEasy Stage) and was a member of the Elliot Norton Award winning design teams for The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity (Company One, 2012) and Twelfth Night (Actors’ Shakespeare Project, 2011). Arshan teaches Sound Design at Emerson College where he serves as Resident Sound Designer for Emerson Stage, and he has designed sound and composed original music for independent video games in the Boston area and internationally. Arshan holds a B.S. in Music from MIT. arshangailus.com

Johnathan Carr (Projection Design) returns for his fifth production at the Lyric Stage after By The Way Meet Vera Stark, Into the Woods, Red Hot Patriot, and City of Angels. His design credits include: The Man Who (Harvard), An Octoroon (Company One), H4 (Resonance Ensemble, NYC), Same River (Strike Anywhere Performance Ensemble, NYC), Searching for Signal (ToUch Performance Art), HEAR WORD!, Pippin (American Repertory Theater). He also organizes the Boston chapter of StoryCode.