LLEGO Boston calls on public to help Puerto Rico

Members of LLEGO Boston stood together to call on the public to help supply drinking water filtration systems in Puerto Rico. Last month, LLEGO Boston held a “Taste of the Caribbean” event to benefit the victims of Hurricane Maria. More than 800 people attended and we more than doubled our goal allowing us to make a $5,000 donation to the Massachusetts United for Puerto Rico Fund.

Another $5,000 was donated to the installation of 160 water filtration systems throughout Puerto Rico.

Boston Police Detective Fermain Cardona, a licensed plumber, is currently in Puerto Rico building and

distributing the systems. He has already installed 16 water filtration systems throughout the devastated

Caribbean island and U.S. territory.

Currently, nine members of LLEGO Boston who are Boston Police Officers have been deployed to Puerto

Rico to assist in relief efforts. Previously, 25 members have gone and returned.

“These water filtration systems are vital towards the health of the Puerto Rican people,” said, Officer

Izzy Marrero, LLEGO Boston Chair. “Several lives have already been lost to the consumption of

contaminated water.”

Each filtration system costs approximately $100.00, are gravity based, and require no electricity. These

systems clean up to five gallons of water at a time and cleans up to 8,000 gallons per filter, rendering the

water drinkable. LLEGO Boston is still in need of supplies and is seeking support.

“We are proud to assist in the aid to Puerto Rico as many of us have roots in the Caribbean,” said

Lieutenant Detective Luis Cruz, LLEGO Boston Vice Chair. “We wish to thank everyone who has

supported so far, but there is more work to do.”

For donations, checks are payable to LLEGO Boston and can be mailed to LLEGO Boston, P.O. Box

3200486 or 1834 Centre Street in West Roxbury, MA 02132.

For media requests, additional photos or more information you may contact Jeanette Origel, LLEGO

Boston Media Relations Specialist at jeanetteorigel@gmail.com or llegoboston@gmail.com

About​ ​LLEGO​ ​Boston

LLEGO Boston is a social group of law enforcement officers and citizens that have come

together to promote community policing, engage with the community and encourage young

people to consider law enforcement as a career. We formed in April 2017 and now have nearly

200 members from Boston and will soon expand to include Latino firefighters, EMS personnel,

security companies, colleges & universities and other entities TBA. We possess a working board

of 18 members that reports quarterly to the general membership. This board is comprised of

15 law enforcement members with three community activists. Since our inception, we have

worked with the city of Boston and the Boston Police Department on issues that concern

Latinos in our field. We have been fortunate to be well received by Mayor Walsh and Police

Commissioner Evans.