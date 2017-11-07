Learn to skate program begins Nov. 28

Are you interested in your child learning to ice skate? Local youth hockey programs from Malden, East Boston, Everett and Revere have teamed up to offer a Learn to Skate/Learn to Play Hockey program.
The program will begin November 28th and last for 8 weeks. Registration will take place on Tuesday, November 21st from 5:30PM-7:30PM at the Cronin Ice Rink located at 850 Revere Beach Parkway,Revere, MA and on Saturday, November 25th from 9AM-11AM at the Everett Ice Rink located at 65 Elm St.,Everett, MA.
Players may sign up for one 50 minute lesson per week at a total cost of $75 for the 8 week session or two 50 minute lessons per week for $150. Free used equipment and skates will be available to players on a first come, first served basis.
Skaters will be introduced to the fundamentals of skating and will also be introduced to the game of ice hockey.
For more information, you can contact Joe Desantis at 781-760-7883 or visit www.LearnHockey.org.
Please follow and like us: