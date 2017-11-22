Il Molo brings traditional Italian Christmas Eve Dinner to the North End

North End seafood hotspot to serve up a Feast of the Seven Fishes menu during week leading up to Christmas

WHAT: During the week leading up to Christmas, award-winning Chef Pino Maffeo of North End seafood hotspot il Molo will bring back his highly anticipated Feast of the Seven Fishes a la carte menu. The waterfront restaurant owned by Donato Frattaroli is known for serving up the freshest, locally sourced seafood and ingredients in the city, and this traditional, Italian Christmas Eve dinner will be no exception.

The seven dishes, which are priced between $16 and $38, are inspired by the own family traditions and Italian roots of the il Molo team. Guests can choose from a hand-crafted spaghetti dish in the form of Lobster Fra Diavlo, a Baccala “Two-Ways” plate uniting fried baccala and a baccala salad dressed with pickled vegetables, chili peppers, oil and lemon as well as a rare, stuffed “Seppie” (Italian for cuttlefish, or large calamari) stewed in a plum tomato sauce. Favorites from last year’s menu that are back by popular demand include Clams Oreganata, Branzino, and Stuffed Lobster (MP). For dessert, Struffoli (pan-fried dough tossed with honey and sprinkles) will be offered to all guests as a complimentary treat from the kitchen.

The a la carte menu will be served from 4:00pm to 8:00pm Monday, December 18 through Sunday, December 24. Reservations are recommended and can be made by calling 857.277.1895 or visiting www.ilmoloboston.com.

WHERE: il Molo

326 Commercial Street

Boston, Massachusetts 02109

WHEN: December 18-24 from 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM

COST: Menu specials are offered at a la carte pricing.

ABOUT IL MOLO:

Located at 326 Commercial Street along the North End Waterfront il Molo (The pier) is the realization of renowned restaurateur Donato Frattaroli. In the kitchen Boston native, and Executive Chef, Pino Maffeo will be focusing on the freshest, locally sourced seafood, to create delicious dishes inspired by the Mediterranean, New England coast and the globe.