Hundreds of Families Celebrate at the Wang YMCA’s 33rd annual Christmas and Holiday Party, Dec. 3

Christmas in Chinatown

Hundreds of Families Celebrate at the Wang YMCA’s 33rd annual Christmas and Holiday Party

Sunday, Dec. 3; 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

WHAT: More than 700 underserved local children and families will partake in seasonal festivities during the Wang YMCA of Chinatown’s 33rd annual Christmas & Holiday Party. Every child will receive a wrapped gift, play games, have their faces painted, and visit with Santa. Families will enjoy a Chinese food buffet, provided by the Wong Family of Kowloon Restaurant and other neighboring Chinatown restaurants. Health and wellness information will be provided to parents. The event, which is not exclusive to Y members, is the most well attended party of the year at the Wang YMCA.

WHO: The celebration is made possible through the support of 150 community volunteers and YMCA staff, in-kind donations, and corporate sponsorships. Event chair, Nancy Yee Solomon, a life-long YMCA member, volunteer, and member of the YMCA Board of Advisors, has organized the event since its inception and sees firsthand the uplifting impact it has on the neighborhood. Yee Solomon will be available for interviews at the party as will families and children.

WHY: The Annual Christmas & Holiday Party is a highlight event and a staple program at the Wang YMCA. Through such events, the Y helps to strengthen communities, connect diverse populations, and works to ensure that everyone, regardless of age, income or background, has the opportunity to learn, grow, and thrive throughout the holiday season and beyond.

WHEN: Sunday, Dec. 3 from 2 to 5 p.m. (Santa arrives at 4:15 p.m.)

WHERE: Wang YMCA of Chinatown, 8 Oak Street West, Boston, MA 02116

