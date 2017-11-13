Hundreds of Allstate Agency owners partner with Toys for Tots to serve as donation drop-off sites

The Allstate Foundation will donate $88,000 to the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation on behalf of Allstate agents.

MALVERN, Penn., November 13, 2017 – As the holiday season quickly approaches, hundreds of local Allstate agency owners throughout the Northeast are teaming up with the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation to spread holiday cheer. From now until Friday, December 15, select Allstate agency owners’ offices in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Vermont will serve as donation drop-off sites. Community members are welcome to stop by participating agencies to donate new, unwrapped toys for local children in need. Thanks to the volunteerism of participating agencies, Toys for Tots will receive an $88,000 grant from The Allstate Foundation Helping Hands in the Community grant program.

“As a retired member of the U.S. Marine Corps and an Allstate agency owner for 33 years, organizing a large-scale donation drive like this is something I’ve wanted to do for a long time,” said Gene Weller, Allstate agency owner in State College, PA. “I’ve been the Centre County Toys for Tots coordinator for 31 years and am proud of my fellow Allstate agency owners for opening their doors to support local families throughout the Northeast.”

Over the last three months, Allstate and Toys for Tots have worked closely to organize this multi-state donation drive. Together, they have rallied communities across the Northeast to give back to families in need.

“Finding a present under the tree on Christmas morning is an experience every child deserves,” said retired Marine Colonel Ted Silvester, vice president of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. “Allstate has certainly done more than its fair share to help us bring that joy to children whose families have suffered so much. This has been an especially difficult year to raise corporate funds and toy donations, so Allstate’s support of the Marine Toys for Tots program region-wide is a real godsend.”

Allstate’s partnership with Toys for Tots is just one way that the company stands with the military to shape a better future. From hiring practices to community involvement, military initiatives have been a priority since Allstate was founded by a veteran in 1931.

“We honor the loyalty and dedication of military members in real ways that show they are valued members of our society,” said Scott Blume, Northeast Region Sales Administrative Leader. “Part of that is offering products and services customized for veterans and active military and their families—like a standard auto protection feature so military members won’t have to pay a higher rate if their coverage lapses due to deployment or assignment outside of the United States. But an even bigger part involves providing military and veterans with career opportunities and a wide range of support services.”

Allstate’s Joining Forces for Good Licensing Program helps military personnel and their spouses become licensed sales professionals and work in a local Allstate agency. The program is designed to connect applicants with agency owners looking to hire veterans and spouses across the country.

Once veterans and their spouses become Allstate agency employees, we make sure they’re provided with the tools and resources to be successful. The Allstate Veterans Engagement Team & Supporters (AVETS) – one of Allstate’s largest employee resource groups – brings together military and their advocates to share thoughts, experiences and ideas in a safe, collaborative environment.

Allstate is currently looking to hire military veterans and their spouses throughout the Northeast region. Interested candidates can learn more about Allstate’s Joining Forces for Good Licensing Program by visiting www.allstateveterans.com.