Home Town: Re-presenting Boston’s Chinatown as Place of People – Now and Then

Exhibition featuring art by Wen-ti Tsen

Through November 30

Tufts University Art Gallery | 40 Talbot Ave, Medford

Artist Wen-Ti Tsen created the large-scale sculptures of “Home Town” to bring attention to the intrusive threat of development and gentrification that displaces the Chinatown community. Tsen placed life-size cutout figures derived from archival photos on street corners and public square in Chinatown. These sculptures will be on view in the Remis Sculpture Court during the Fall 2017 semester.

Thanks to the Nat and Martha Knaster Visiting Artist grant, Tsen will work with the Center for the Humanities at Tufts, and the consortium of programs in Race, Colonialism, and Diaspora as the Artist in Residence for Fall 2017. He will also exhibit his large-scale mural project Pilgrim Father/Illegal Son, in the Slater Concourse in October and November 2017.