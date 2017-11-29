Have a holly, jolly holiday shopping spree at YOTEL Boston

The new Seaport hotel’s curated pop-up boutiques provide shoppers the thoughtful gifts they need without the crowds they don’t

WHAT: YOTEL Boston has made a list, checked it twice and invites locals & guests to shop, whether they’ve been naughty or nice! The new Seaport hotel, which boasts affordable luxury inspired by first-class air travel, has curated a roster of retailers for gifts sure to please kids from ages 1 to 92. The festivus kicks off with a holiday boutique on Thursday, December 7th offering music and merriment featuring:

Knitwear by Third Piece

Knitwear by Third Piece Activewear from Core Studio Apparel

Activewear from Core Studio Apparel Calligraphy gifts by KieraDearaDesigns

Calligraphy gifts by KieraDearaDesigns Wreaths, succulents and holiday arrangements by Sunny Florists

Wreaths, succulents and holiday arrangements by Sunny Florists Unique pieces from falk jewelry designs

Unique pieces from falk jewelry designs Forty Winks Lingerie

Forty Winks Lingerie Dry hair styling by SalonCapri

Dry hair styling by SalonCapri Glass of champagne & small bites

The boutique is followed by Luxe Leisure pop-up shop on Saturday, December 9th and Sunday, December 10th, where shoppers can peruse racks of premium collections of contemporary women’s clothing to find the perfect gift for the ladies on their list.

WHEN: YOTEL Boston Holiday Boutique: Thurs., Dec. 7 from 6pm – 9pm

Luxe Leisure Pop-up: Sat., Dec. 9 from 10am – 7pm & Sun. Dec. 10 from 10am – 5pm

WHERE: YOTEL Boston’s Club Lounge

65 Seaport Boulevard, Boston, MA

CONTACT: Phone: (617) 377-4747

Web: www.yotel.com/boston

ABOUT YOTEL

Inspired by first class travel, YOTEL translates the language of luxury airline travel into small but luxurious ‘cabins.’ Uncompromisingly designed around guests, YOTEL city hotels are taking the essential elements of luxury hotels in smaller, smart spaces and deliver a sense of community with areas for co-working, social gatherings and exercise. Premium Cabins include YOTEL’s signature adjustable SmartBed™ with bespoke Serta gel mattresses, rejuvenating monsoon rain showers, adjustable mood lighting and Technowall with smart TVs, multi power points and easy connectivity to own devices.

YOTEL currently operates four airport hotels under the YOTELAIR brand in London Gatwick, London Heathrow, Amsterdam Schiphol and Paris, Charles de Gaulle; and two city hotels, one in the heart of Manhattan, New York and one in Boston’s innovative Seaport district. YOTEL is expanding rapidly with seven new hotels under development globally, including another YOTELAIR in Singapore Changi Airport (2019); and six new city hotels currently under development in Singapore (2017), San Francisco (2017), London Clerkenwell (2018), Amsterdam (2019), Miami (2019) and Dubai Business Bay (2019).

YOTEL was created by YO! founder Simon Woodroffe OBE, who inspired by first class travel, translated the language of luxury airline travel into a small but luxurious cabin (www.yo.co.uk). YOTEL’s HQ is in London and has offices in New York, Singapore and Dubai. Its major partner and shareholder is IFA Hotels and Resorts KSCC based in Dubai.