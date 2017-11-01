Free Thanksgiving meal Thursday, Nov. 23

Noon to 2 p.m.
77 Salem Street
Malden, MA 02148
Bread of Life will serve a free Thanksgiving meal at Malden High School. To volunteer, email info@breadoflifemalden.org or call (781) 397-0404.
Donations of baked goods & roasted turkeys would be appreciated!
Volunteers are needed to help set up, serve, & clean up
To volunteer to deliver meals:
contact Gene Pinkham
email: pinkhamgene@gmail.com
phone: 781-321-0994
For information on dinner, donating food, or volunteering:
email: info@breadoflifemalden.org
phone: 781-397-0404
Sponsored by:
- Bread of Life
- Anthony’s of Malden
- Ferryway School Staff, Malden
- Forestdale Community Church, Malden
- Knights of Columbus IC Council #13966
- Marty’s Caterers, Stoneham
- Mayor Gary Christenson of Malden
- Salemwood School Staff, Malden
