Free Thanksgiving meal Thursday, Nov. 23

Thursday, Nov. 23

Noon to 2 p.m.

77 Salem Street

Malden, MA 02148

Bread of Life will serve a free Thanksgiving meal at Malden High School. To volunteer, email info@breadoflifemalden.org or call (781) 397-0404.

 

Donations of baked goods & roasted turkeys would be appreciated!

Volunteers are needed to help set up, serve, & clean up

 

To volunteer to deliver meals:
contact Gene Pinkham
email: pinkhamgene@gmail.com
phone: 781-321-0994

For information on dinner, donating food, or volunteering:
email: info@breadoflifemalden.org
phone: 781-397-0404

 

 

Sponsored by:

  • Bread of Life
  • Anthony’s of Malden
  • Ferryway School Staff, Malden
  • Forestdale Community Church, Malden
  • Knights of Columbus IC Council #13966
  • Marty’s Caterers, Stoneham
  • Mayor Gary Christenson of Malden
  • Salemwood School Staff, Malden
This post is also available in: Chinese



