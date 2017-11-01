Free Thanksgiving meal Thursday, Nov. 23

Thursday, Nov. 23

Noon to 2 p.m.

77 Salem Street

Malden, MA 02148

Bread of Life will serve a free Thanksgiving meal at Malden High School. To volunteer, email info@breadoflifemalden.org or call (781) 397-0404.

Donations of baked goods & roasted turkeys would be appreciated!

Volunteers are needed to help set up, serve, & clean up

To volunteer to deliver meals:

contact Gene Pinkham

email: pinkhamgene@gmail.com

phone: 781-321-0994

For information on dinner, donating food, or volunteering:

email: info@breadoflifemalden.org

phone: 781-397-0404

Sponsored by:

Bread of Life

Anthony’s of Malden

Ferryway School Staff, Malden

Forestdale Community Church, Malden

Knights of Columbus IC Council #13966

Marty’s Caterers, Stoneham

Mayor Gary Christenson of Malden

Salemwood School Staff, Malden

