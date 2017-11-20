‘Exclusion, Internment, and Today’ on Dec. 7

Film Screening, Play Reading, and Community Conversation

NEW DATE: Thursday, December 7th, 6:30-8:00

Old South Meeting House | 310 Washington St, Boston

Join us in commemoration of Pearl Harbor Day and the ongoing struggle to define who is American:

6:30pm Screening: Excerpt of The Chinese Exclusion Act

The full-length documentary will screen on December 2nd, see below for details

7:15pm Reading: Excerpt of Hold These Truths

Read by Jeanne Sakata (Writer) and Benny Sato Ambush (Director) Hold These Truths,based on the true story of Gordon Hirabayashi, who resisted internment during WWII, will be performed at the Lyric Stage Dec 1-31 (use the code BAAFF for a discount!)

7:30pm Speaker: Paul Wantanabe

Director of the Institute for Asian American Studies and Associate Professor of Political Science at the University of Massachusetts, Boston remarks on the connections between Chinese exclusion, Japanese internment, and immigration issues today.

7:40pm Panel Discussion and Q&A