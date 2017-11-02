Eureka Ensemble announces debut performances

CHELSEA, MA – October 17, 2017 – The Museum at Walnut Street Synagogue, in collaboration with Chelsea Collaborative and Eureka Ensemble (Eureka), will offer free performances celebrating the rich diversity of the Chelsea community on November 5th, 15th, and 19th. Each concert will feature classical musicians from the Greater Boston Area as well as “orchestra playgrounds,” where children and adults can see, touch, and play instruments with the musicians.

Every performance is free and open to the public and will showcase musical programs with commentary on the musical styles and heritages of the featured composers. With varied thematic repertoire, the series seeks to represent the diversity that makes Chelsea such a strong community.

Refreshments will be provided. Suggested Donation box will be available.

“This will be Eureka’s first time bringing its musicians to the Chelsea community,” said Kristo Kondakçi, Eureka’s Artistic Director. “I am excited about our new collaborative venture with Walnut Street Synagogue and Chelsea Collaborative and can’t wait to explore the magical world of classical music with everyone!”

Ed Medros, VP of the Board of the Museum at the Walnut Street Synagogue is equally thrilled. “The Museum at the Walnut Street Synagogue is excited that for our first public event we are partnering with Chelsea Collaborative to bring Eureka Ensemble to our community.”

“We are glad to be part of this significant collaboration and introduce music innovation together to our community,” said Dinanyili Paulino, Chelsea Collaborative’s COO.

The concerts will be held at the Museum at the Walnut Street Synagogue at 145 Walnut Street, Chelsea, MA.

The series schedule is as follows:

Concert 1: Sunday, November 5th, 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM

Concert 2: Wednesday, November 15th, 6 PM – 8:00 PM

Concert 3: Sunday, November 19th, 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM

For additional information about the series please call the Museum at (617) 884-8668 or contact us via email at info@walnutstreetsynagogue. com

*The museum is not handicap-accessible at this point in time.

About EUREKA ENSEMBLE

Eureka Ensemble brings together Boston’s finest young musicians to use classical music as a platform for social action and community engagement. Concerts focus on supporting social causes by creating strategic partnerships with local organizations to make an impact in the community through music.

http://www.eurekaensemble.org/

About MUSEUM AT WALNUT STREET SYNAGOGUE

The Museum at the Walnut Street Synagogue launched in 2014 and is housed in the historic and 110 year old Walnut Street Synagogue, Congregation Agudas Shalom. The mission of the Museum is to be a cultural center providing arts experiences that focus on the stories of immigration both of Chelsea’s past and current citizens.

http://www.walnutstreetsynagog ue.com/

About CHELSEA COLLABORATIVE

The mission of Chelsea Collaborative is to empower Chelsea’ residents to enhance the social and economic health of the community and its people; and to hold institutional decision makers accountable to the community. Chelsea Collaborative leads a collection of community initiatives – developed and led by residents – to address persistent issues of inequity, which negatively impact the wellbeing of Chelsea residents, particularly those most vulnerable among us such as children, immigrants, and refugees. We work with our community through direct services and case management in the short-term, and through community organizing targeting systems of power that perpetuate inequity in the long-term.

http://chelseacollab.org/