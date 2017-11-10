Councilor Ayanna Pressley to accept the 2017 Women in the NAACP Ida b. Wells-Barnett Award

BOSTON–At-Large Boston City Councilor Ayanna Pressley will accept the 2017 Women in the NAACP Ida B. Wells-Barnett award at the 2017 NAACP Freedom Fund Dinner, held on Saturday, November 11th, at the Renaissance Boston Waterfront Hotel, from 6:00-11:00 PM. Councilor Pressley will be honored alongside Justice Geraldine Hines, recipient of the 2017 Lifetime Achievement Award; Adam Foss, recipient of the 2017 Next Generation Leadership Award; and the Cruz Companies, recipients of the 2017 Legacy Business Award.

Councilor Pressley said: “Thank you to the Boston Branch NAACP President Tanisha Sullivan, the Executive Committee, Board of Directors, and the members for this honor. Throughout her life as a civil rights activist and journalist, Ida B. Wells-Barnett paved the way for our freedom. To receive an award named for her, a proud feminist and one of the original founders of the NAACP is both humbling and motivating.

I cannot overstate how important events like the Freedom Fund Banquet are, now more than ever. In a time where our civil rights are under seemingly never-ending attacks from those in Washington, events like these fortify us in our determination to take on the systemic issues that Boston has struggled with for decades.

Being chosen for this award shortly after the voters of Boston have chosen to elect a historic six women of color to the Boston City Council is a validation of the work of organizations like the NAACP and others, and I look forward to their continued leadership and partnership on racial, social and economic justice issues.”

Previous recipients of the Women in the NAACP Award include Bettye Robinson Hansen, former director of the Mass Black Legislative Caucus and long-time executive committee member of the Boston NAACP; Sarah Flint, Community Activist and Coordinator, Mothers for Justice and Equality; Teri Williams, President of OneUnited Bank; Cheryl Clyburn Crawford, Executive Director of MassVote; and Dianne Wilkerson, former Massachusetts State Senator and Exec. Committee member of the Boston NAACP.