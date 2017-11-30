Councilor Ayanna Pressley issues statement regarding today’s council vote calling for the reduction of single-use plastic bags

Boston–At-Large Councilor Ayanna Pressley issued the following statement in conjunction with today’s Boston City Council vote:

“There is no single solution for our city, commonwealth, and country’s environmental challenges.

While I recognize, share, and am sensitive to some of the concerns expressed about the possible impacts of this policy on our low-income and senior communities, it is important to note these are the very same communities and populations burdened by toxic dumping grounds, rampant litter in their communities, food deserts, and the threat of rising sea levels.

Further, after listening and organizing alongside numerous community and environmental groups; I am more certain now than ever that people of every age, socioeconomic status, and race care about our planet, reducing our carbon footprint, and using their power to send a message that sustainability matters.

That is why later today, I plan to vote in support of the plastic bag reduction ordinance. Should this ordinance pass, I encourage the City of Boston to explore ways to ease the burden of this cultural shift by providing free reusable tote bags at accessible and convenient venues throughout the City especially for our low-income residents and seniors.

This ordinance is a critical step towards a cleaner, greener and more sustainable Boston.”