Councilor Ayanna Pressley calls for changes in state housing code heating and cooling requirements in light of climate change

BOSTON—Today, At-Large Boston City Councilor Ayanna Pressley files a hearing order to consider the impacts of rising global temperatures on Bostonians, particularly seniors, living in large apartment buildings. Massachusetts Housing Code currently requires landlords to begin heating apartment buildings on September 15th, regardless of outside temperatures, and some buildings do not allow individual units to control their heating or cooling systems. September 2017 was the fourth warmest September in the last 137 years and sixteen of the seventeen warmest years since we began recording weather have happened since 2001. This hearing order follows a similar hearing Councilor Pressley held in 2012.

“Climate change continues to force all of us to consider and reconsider our choices as individuals, communities, and a city,” said Councilor Ayanna Pressley. “The reality of rising temperatures and later starts to fall weather has not been reflected in the housing code meant to protect tenants. Landlords and tenants are wasting double the energy counteracting sometimes oppressive temperatures inside units by simultaneously heating and cooling. This is a also quality of life issue for our seniors and can put their health and well-being at risk.”