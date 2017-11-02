Congresswoman Clark shares DREAMers’ stories on House floor

Washington, D.C. – Today, Congresswoman Katherine Clark took to the House floor to share stories of DREAMers from her district. Clark recently assembled a meeting of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients from her district in an effort to bring their stories to Congress. Clark is urging Congress to pass the DREAM Act.

“What these young people deserve is no different than what we would want for our own children,” said Clark. “If we fail to pass the DREAM Act, we not only fail them, we fail to meet our potential as a country.”