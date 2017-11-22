Computer Systems Institute donates technology to help Massachusetts immigrants

Computer Systems Institute donates 20 new tablets to leading ESOL and literacy organization

Technology will be used to facilitate free, personalized and flexible one-on-one tutoring with vulnerable individuals across the commonwealth

Massachusetts ranks as one of the most educated states in the country, and yet has a high growth rate of immigrants and English Language Learners

Boston, MA, November 22, 2017 – Computer Systems Institute, a leading provider of academic programs focusing on business, computer science, and healthcare industries across Massachusetts and Illinois, and proponent of English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) education and technology, is giving back to the community with a donation of 20 tablets to the Literacy Volunteers of Massachusetts (LVM). The Dell Venue 10.1 inch screen tablets will enable students to access various learning resources as well as collaborate with others.

LVM impacts the lives of more than 1,000 adults across the Commonwealth each year by providing free, confidential and individualized tutoring in basic literacy and ESOL. For many with childcare responsibilities, transportation difficulties, or anxieties about learning in a classroom-style environment, this is the only program that can help ensure success and keep motivation strong.

Julia Lowder, CEO of Computer Systems Institute, who is an immigrant herself said: “I understand the challenges that people face when they move to a new country and cannot speak the language. That is why we’re supporting LVM in their mission to educate those in our community who are seeking development as they enhance their knowledge of our language and culture. These individuals have the potential to excel and giving them the right tools to support their learning is a step in the right direction to reaching their full potential.”

“We’re incredibly grateful for the donation of tablets. These will enable our volunteers to provide even more flexible tutoring and enable individuals to take their literacy to the next level”, said Roberta Soolman, Executive Director of Literacy Volunteers Massachusetts.

Supporting information

Computer Systems Institute (CSI) was founded in 1989 with the goal of bridging the gap between employers and a shortage in IT professionals by providing training to students and connecting them with employers.

Today, CSI is much more: It has grown, student services continues to develop and the opportunities available to students are greater than ever. CSI offers a diverse range of courses, including business, hospitality, customer service, computer science, and healthcare. CSI has six schools across Illinois and Massachusetts (Allston, Charlestown, Worcester, Chicago, Lombard and Skokie).

Through new partnerships with local colleges, employers and organizations CSI continues to grow and expand its opportunities for students. CSI’s focus on helping students gain the academic skills, knowledge, and support they need to reach their personal and professional goals is stronger than ever.

As a business leader, Julia Lowder believes in social responsibility as the core of her business philosophy. Whenever CSI opens a new location, it hires the local workforce and supports the local economy. Over the years, CSI has held blood drives, bone marrow drives, many food drives and has provided many opportunities for its staff and students to contribute to the community.

