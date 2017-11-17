Community developer Asian CDC reflects on past year

The Asian Community Development Corporation (ACDC) held its annual meeting Nov. 14 at the Metropolitan. Its staff reflected on agency highlights and plans for 2018 over a light dinner from Joy Sauce.

“In the last three decades, we have built close to 400 affordable homes for working families,” said ACDC executive director Angie Liou. “We provided homebuyer information to 2,000 clients and have served over 200 youth in the Asian Voices of Organized Youth for Community Empowerment or A-VOYCE program.”

A ribbon-cutting for 88 Hudson Street’s 51 affordable homeownership condos will take place Nov. 28. More than 1,500 applications were received and nearly every unit has a buyer lined up, Liou said.

A client spoke of her homebuyer experience, thanking counselor Lee Lin for helping her family move out of an attic.

ACDC has also launched a legal clinic in Malden.

“This was a really great year of wonderful accomplishment for ACDC,” said ACDC board president Paul Lee.

A-VOYCE teenagers worked on several projects such as SaturPlay, bringing kid-friendly activities to the Mary Soo Hoo Park on the last Saturday of the month. The park is maintained by the Rose Kennedy Greenway Conservancy, which supplied games. Youth also worked on a “ThinkChinatown: Tied Together by More than a Thousand Threads” mural for Phillips Square. The program was expanded as a three-year program with three tiers, allowing alumni to return and build on their learning.

Christine Nguyen, ACDC development and communications manager, spoke about youth leader Yan. Yan was displaced from Chinatown due to rising rents and worked with media intern Amanda Huang on short video “Home is More Than Just a Place.”

Youth leader Sophie Liu, 16, attends Medford High and grew up in Chinatown. She said, “Chinatown is more than just a neighborhood. It is the air you keep breathing. It is the glue that holds us together.”

ACDC works to build healthy, vibrant neighborhoods and a strong Asian American community.