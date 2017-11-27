Colwen Hotels appoints John Huang as new GM at TownPlace Suites in Chelsea

CHELSEA, MA – Colwen Hotels has named John Huang as the new General Manager at the TownePlace Suites by Marriott Boston Logan Airport/Chelsea.

Huang has more than 17 years of hospitality experience, most recently as the Hotel Manager of the Hampton Inn Manhattan-Times Square North in New York City. Prior to this position, Huang held food and beverage positions at several full-service Boston hotels, including the Westin Boston Waterfront, the Boston Park Plaza and the Marriott Boston Copley Place.

He holds a Bachelor of Science in Hospitality Management from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, Isenberg School of Management.

“I am eager and excited to work with such an engaged and passionate team of hospitality professionals who strive to provide memorable experiences, and best in class service for our guests,” Huang said

About Colwen Hotels

Colwen Hotels, based in Portsmouth, N.H., is one of the most successful hotel management companies in the northeastern United States. Committed to developing properties in new and emerging markets, it has recently opened hotels in Greater Boston in Cambridge, Medford and Chelsea. Some of the world’s best hospitality brands rely on Colwen Hotels to provide an unparalleled level of full-service expertise. The organization has built a reputation on creating outstanding products. Additionally, Colwen is committed to sustainability with a number of LEED-certified hotels to its credit.

