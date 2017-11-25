Citizens Bank’s Susan LaMonica named Female Executive of the Year

PROVIDENCE, RI – Susan LaMonica, Citizens Bank chief human resources officer, was honored with a Bronze award in the Female Executive of the Year category at the 14th annual Stevie® Awards for Women in Business.

The Stevie Awards for Women in Business honor women executives, entrepreneurs, employees and the companies they run. The Stevie Awards have been hailed as the world’s premier business awards.

LaMonica’s Bronze Stevie Award was announced at a dinner event in New York on Friday, Nov. 17.

“My goal as chief human resources officer is to create an inclusive environment that leverages the capabilities and ideas that our colleagues have to offer in an effort to deliver a consistently outstanding customer experience,” said LaMonica. “This award reflects the great efforts of the strong team we have here at Citizens.”

More than 1,500 entries were submitted this year for consideration in more than 90 categories, including Executive of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year, Company of the Year, Startup of the Year and Women-Run Workplace of the Year.

Stevie Award winners were selected by more than 170 executives worldwide who participated in the judging process.

“The judges were so impressed with the accomplishments of all of the Stevie Award-winning women and organizations. The 2017 Stevie Awards for Women in Business received a record number of nominations and had a record number of ceremony attendees,” said Michael Gallagher, founder and president of the Stevie Awards. “We congratulate all of this year’s Grand, Gold, Silver and Bronze Stevie Award winners for their achievements.”

Details about the Stevie Awards for Women in Business and the list of Stevie Award winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/Women.