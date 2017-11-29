Christmas tree sale and holiday bazaar Saturday, Dec. 2

Saturday, Dec. 2

11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

885 Washington Street

Boston, MA 02111

The Josiah Quincy Orchestra Program will host a holiday bazaar and Christmas tree sale at the Josiah Quincy Elementary School.

Need to buy holiday gifts? Come to the Bazaar and support these and other terrific local vendors:

Appleton Farms at the Boston Public Market

Appleton Farms at the Boston Public Market is run in partnership with the Massachusetts Cheese Guild, offering cheese and milk from the oldest continuously-run farm in the country plus cheeses from other MA Cheese Guild-member farms across the state, jams from Mass, and crackers and pickles from VT, NH, and ME.

All-natural homemade organic skincare products for all skin types. Our Body butters contain eight pure oils, can be used from head to toe on everyone in your family and smell good enough to eat! We are committed to educating ALL PEOPLE about the importance of using organic skin care products.

Barefoot Books has published 600+ books for children that encourage discovery, compassion, creativity and global awareness. Most importantly, over nearly a quarter of a century, Barefoot has put more than 20 million books into the hands of children around the world.



Afrocentric crafts and jewelry, and unique, contemporary hand carved stone sculptures from Zimbabwe. Creations by Anniebananie Custom embroidered and handmade items, including fleeced-lined mittens, weighted lap blankets, holiday hats, pillow cases, custom-ordered stick figure towels with the whole family, and more. Jennifer Lee’s Gourmet Bakery An allergen-friendly bakery selling delicious breads, donuts, and cupcakes African AuthenticsAfrocentric crafts and jewelry, and unique, contemporary hand carved stone sculptures from Zimbabwe.

Holiday treats and beverages will also be on sale!

