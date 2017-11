Tuesday, Dec. 12

5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

86 Harrison Avenue

Boston, MA 02111

Chinese Progressive Political Action will hold a holiday celebration and fundraiser at Double Chin.

Celebrate CPPA’s 2017 work & accomplishments!

If you can’t join us on the 12th, click here to donate!

This post is also available in: Chinese